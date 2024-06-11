Welcome to The Last Class.

We made a film about Robert Reich’s final semester of teaching and are thrilled to share it with you.

We created this community because we see this film as the beginning of a conversation about the importance of Prof. Reich’s message, and the essential role education is playing as American democracy is in crisis. Our hope? That this film becomes a gathering point—a way to bring people together around big questions and urgent conversations.

We will share where you can see the film and importantly how you can set up a screening of your own at your local theater.

We will also invite Prof. Reich to stop by for live chats.

Thank you for being here,

Elliot Kirschner, Director & Heather Kinlaw Lofthouse, Producer