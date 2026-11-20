Elliot, Heather, Bob, and Ian at the live watchalong of The Work in Progress

Two nights ago more than 20,000 of you tuned in to watch The Work in Progress. And stayed for the whole film! (Take that, people who say we don’t have attention spans anymore.) Some of you stayed up past your bedtimes. Many of you had watch parties with others. One person even reported having 35 people in his living room.

The comments kept flowing with things like:

This movie is amazing! It gives me HOPE @DianeJackson-i7b Watching this now gives me a feeling of love for my fellow Americans. I haven’t felt this way for a long while. @init4Joy This movie is confirmation that what I already knew about America is true! @Teachampion ... oh, now I’m crying @Lithalia Such an inspired and inspiriting film. @Concernedcitizennc I am thankful to have lived to see it -- the genesis of a cultural reconciliation of all the diverse members of this Republic, still in the process of discovering itself -- a collective sigh of relief and the tentative breath of fresh air that refreshes us to know that America is a Survivor. @Shel Now that’s a proper blueberry pie, not flat! @virginiataylor5557 This doc better get an Academy Award @gelgorf What a lovely movie. I am so inspired by hearing the American experience. So many of us sharing the same pain but still so hopeful. @lindahawkins2442 This is a great documentary. I wish you could send it around the country! @janecarr-m3b

Let’s keep the momentum going. Help spur the discussions needed to reinvigorate our democracy by bringing The Work in Progress to your community. Tell us about where you’d like to host a community screening, and who you plan to invite, here or by clicking this orange button:

Bring the Film to Your Community

Get people talking and listening with our deck of conversation cards. These beautiful cards feature questions asked in The Work in Progress, along with pictures from the film, and are union-printed in the U.S.A.

Order Our Conversation Cards

Thank you for showing that the spirit of listening, understanding, and recognizing the common good is alive and well in America. It’s how we begin to rebuild our democracy.

See you at the movies,

Heather and Elliot