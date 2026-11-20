Two nights ago more than 20,000 of you tuned in to watch The Work in Progress. And stayed for the whole film! (Take that, people who say we don’t have attention spans anymore.) Some of you stayed up past your bedtimes. Many of you had watch parties with others. One person even reported having 35 people in his living room.
The comments kept flowing with things like:
This movie is amazing! It gives me HOPE @DianeJackson-i7b
Watching this now gives me a feeling of love for my fellow Americans. I haven’t felt this way for a long while. @init4Joy
This movie is confirmation that what I already knew about America is true! @Teachampion
... oh, now I’m crying @Lithalia
Such an inspired and inspiriting film. @Concernedcitizennc
I am thankful to have lived to see it -- the genesis of a cultural reconciliation of all the diverse members of this Republic, still in the process of discovering itself -- a collective sigh of relief and the tentative breath of fresh air that refreshes us to know that America is a Survivor. @Shel
Now that’s a proper blueberry pie, not flat! @virginiataylor5557
This doc better get an Academy Award @gelgorf
What a lovely movie. I am so inspired by hearing the American experience. So many of us sharing the same pain but still so hopeful. @lindahawkins2442
This is a great documentary. I wish you could send it around the country! @janecarr-m3b
Let’s keep the momentum going. Help spur the discussions needed to reinvigorate our democracy by bringing The Work in Progress to your community. Tell us about where you’d like to host a community screening, and who you plan to invite, here or by clicking this orange button:
Get people talking and listening with our deck of conversation cards. These beautiful cards feature questions asked in The Work in Progress, along with pictures from the film, and are union-printed in the U.S.A.
Thank you for showing that the spirit of listening, understanding, and recognizing the common good is alive and well in America. It’s how we begin to rebuild our democracy.
See you at the movies,
Heather and Elliot
When I was working at a museum, one of the volunteers joined us for lunch. She was praising her husband for his financial savvy in the stock market. She asked if any of us invested. I said, I don’t gamble. She said the stock market isn’t gambling. Me… Sure it is, you place your bet on a company and hope it makes money for you and sometimes it doesn’t and you lose your shirt. She then told me I should take the extra money I have from my paycheck and invest that. I grabbed a piece of paper and wrote down:
My income from 2 part time jobs
My monthly expenses:
Rent, car payment, utilities, car insurance, gas, health insurance (no Medicare at that time) food, phone, continuing education (to maintain my massage license), internet, and miscellaneous expenses like clothing, haircuts, car maintenance, and the occasional movie. I then subtracted my expenses from my income and had exactly $5 left. And I said I’m lucky, I’m white, I have 2 jobs, a car to drive, no children and a roof over my head. Imagine if I was an African American single mother with 2 kids, no husband and trying to get around without a car… 2 hours a day on the bus just to get to her jobs and home. Add to that the cost of day care, feeding and clothing her kids. Oh yes and the inherent racism she sees every day, even if it is subtle it is there.
Her face was a study in awakening… she had no idea, she was raised in a family that had money, she went to college where she met and married her physician husband and up until that moment could not conceive of any other life. The older white woman and the young black woman was the first time since I had that conversation all those years ago that I saw that “awakening face”. The shock that maybe it wasn’t that if they just tried harder they could have the American dream. But the starting line was a real thing and her old belief was wrong. Thank you so much for this amazing and wonderful film. We need more of these awakening moments.
Yes, I showed up and stayed and loved every minute of it: the script, the cinematography, the music, the timing... just everything! It made me proud of our country and its people.
Thank you for such a lovely gift to and for all of America.