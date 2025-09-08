Dear friends and family of The Last Class,
We’re very excited to share the following with you!
One of the most frequent questions we get is: When is the movie coming to a theater near me? We’ve heard you. We are opening the film in more than 50 cities and towns across the country on one single night, Wednesday, October 22nd—including many we haven’t played yet, from Honolulu to Detroit to Dallas.
On Wednesday, October 22nd, we will be gathering under the banner of Education & Democracy Night. The full list of theaters showing The Last Class that night is below. We hope to sell them out, so please share the list as widely as possible.
In the coming days, we will add even more locations than just the below, both from our side AND with input from community members like you. Go into the comments to share where you live and want us to show the film.
We hope to see as many of you as possible, at the movies on October 22nd.
Thank you for being part of this journey,
Heather & Elliot
Here’s our initial lineup of Education & Democracy Night locations for Wednesday, October 22 (with more cities to come!)
Arizona
Phoenix • AMC Arizona Center 24 — Buy Tickets
Tucson • Century Park Place 20 — Buy Tickets
California
Monterey • Cinemark Century Monterey 13 — Buy Tickets
Mountain View • Century Cinema 16 — Buy Tickets
Pasadena • Regency Academy Cinemas — Buy Tickets
San Jose • AMC Saratoga 14 — Buy Tickets
Connecticut
New Haven • Cinemark North Haven — Buy Tickets
Florida
Ft. Lauderdale • AMC Coral Ridge 10 — Buy Tickets
Georgia
Atlanta • AMC Madison Yards 12 — Buy Tickets
Savannah • AMC Savannah 11 — Buy Tickets
Hawaii
Honolulu • Consolidated Theatres Kahala — Buy Tickets
Illinois
Chicago • AMC River East 21 — Buy Tickets
Springfield • AMC Springfield 12 — Buy Tickets
Indiana
Indianapolis • AMC Indianapolis 17 — Buy Tickets
Kentucky
Louisville • AMC Stonybrook 20 — Buy Tickets
Maryland
Baltimore • AMC White Marsh 16 — Buy Tickets
College Park • AMC Center Park 8 — Buy Tickets
Massachusetts
Boston • AMC Boston Common 19 — Buy Tickets
Michigan
Detroit • AMC Livonia 20 –– Buy Tickets
Nebraska
Omaha • Majestic Cinema of Omaha –– Buy Tickets
Nevada
Las Vegas • AMC Rainbow 12 Promenade –– Buy Tickets
North Carolina
Asheville • AMC River Hills 10 –– Buy Tickets
Charlotte • AMC Carolina Pavilion –– Buy Tickets
Oregon
Portland • Portland Eastport Plaza –– Buy Tickets
Pennsylvania
Philadelphia • Cinemark University City Penn 6 — Buy Tickets
Pittsburgh • AMC CLASSIC South Hills Village –– Buy Tickets
Quebec, CAN
Montreal • Cinéma Cineplex Forum et VIP –– Buy Tickets
Tennessee
Memphis • Paradiso Cinema Grill 16 –– Buy Tickets
Nashville • AMC Bellevue 12 –– Buy Tickets
Texas
Dallas • AMC NorthPark 15 — Buy Tickets
El Paso • Cinemark East Montana + XD –– Buy Tickets
Fort Worth • AMC Lake Worth 14 –– Buy Tickets
San Antonio • AMC River Center 11 –– Buy Tickets
Utah
Park City • Megaplex at Park City –– Buy Tickets
Virginia
Charlottesville • Violet Crown Charlottesville –– Buy Tickets
Richmond • Movieland at Boulevard Square –– Buy Tickets
Washington
Olympia • Century Capital Mall 14 –– Buy Tickets
Seattle • AMC Pacific Place 11 –– Buy Tickets
Spokane • AMC River Park Square 20 –– Buy Tickets
Wisconsin
Madison • Ultra Point Cinema –– Buy Tickets
I am happy that the film appears in my hometown, Vancouver, Canada.
https://hotdocs.ca/whats-on/films/last-class
come to Southern Oregon please!
Ashland, Medford or Grants pass would o nicely, blessya~
;-)