Dear friends and family of The Last Class,

We’re very excited to share the following with you!

One of the most frequent questions we get is: When is the movie coming to a theater near me? We’ve heard you. We are opening the film in more than 50 cities and towns across the country on one single night, Wednesday, October 22nd—including many we haven’t played yet, from Honolulu to Detroit to Dallas.

On Wednesday, October 22nd, we will be gathering under the banner of Education & Democracy Night. The full list of theaters showing The Last Class that night is below. We hope to sell them out, so please share the list as widely as possible.

In the coming days, we will add even more locations than just the below, both from our side AND with input from community members like you. Go into the comments to share where you live and want us to show the film.

We hope to see as many of you as possible, at the movies on October 22nd.

Thank you for being part of this journey,

Heather & Elliot

Where can I see The Last Class on 10/22?

Here’s our initial lineup of Education & Democracy Night locations for Wednesday, October 22 (with more cities to come!)

Arizona

Phoenix • AMC Arizona Center 24 — Buy Tickets

Tucson • Century Park Place 20 — Buy Tickets

California

Monterey • Cinemark Century Monterey 13 — Buy Tickets

Mountain View • Century Cinema 16 — Buy Tickets

Pasadena • Regency Academy Cinemas — Buy Tickets

San Jose • AMC Saratoga 14 — Buy Tickets

Connecticut

New Haven • Cinemark North Haven — Buy Tickets

Florida

Ft. Lauderdale • AMC Coral Ridge 10 — Buy Tickets

Georgia

Atlanta • AMC Madison Yards 12 — Buy Tickets

Savannah • AMC Savannah 11 — Buy Tickets

Hawaii

Honolulu • Consolidated Theatres Kahala — Buy Tickets

Illinois

Chicago • AMC River East 21 — Buy Tickets

Springfield • AMC Springfield 12 — Buy Tickets

Indiana

Indianapolis • AMC Indianapolis 17 — Buy Tickets

Kentucky

Louisville • AMC Stonybrook 20 — Buy Tickets

Maryland

Baltimore • AMC White Marsh 16 — Buy Tickets

College Park • AMC Center Park 8 — Buy Tickets

Massachusetts

Boston • AMC Boston Common 19 — Buy Tickets

Michigan

Detroit • AMC Livonia 20 –– Buy Tickets

Nebraska

Omaha • Majestic Cinema of Omaha –– Buy Tickets

Nevada

Las Vegas • AMC Rainbow 12 Promenade –– Buy Tickets

North Carolina

Asheville • AMC River Hills 10 –– Buy Tickets

Charlotte • AMC Carolina Pavilion –– Buy Tickets

Oregon

Portland • Portland Eastport Plaza –– Buy Tickets

Pennsylvania

Philadelphia • Cinemark University City Penn 6 — Buy Tickets

Pittsburgh • AMC CLASSIC South Hills Village –– Buy Tickets

Quebec, CAN

Montreal • Cinéma Cineplex Forum et VIP –– Buy Tickets

Tennessee

Memphis • Paradiso Cinema Grill 16 –– Buy Tickets

Nashville • AMC Bellevue 12 –– Buy Tickets

Texas

Dallas • AMC NorthPark 15 — Buy Tickets

El Paso • Cinemark East Montana + XD –– Buy Tickets

Fort Worth • AMC Lake Worth 14 –– Buy Tickets

San Antonio • AMC River Center 11 –– Buy Tickets

Utah

Park City • Megaplex at Park City –– Buy Tickets

Virginia

Charlottesville • Violet Crown Charlottesville –– Buy Tickets

Richmond • Movieland at Boulevard Square –– Buy Tickets

Washington

Olympia • Century Capital Mall 14 –– Buy Tickets

Seattle • AMC Pacific Place 11 –– Buy Tickets

Spokane • AMC River Park Square 20 –– Buy Tickets

Wisconsin

Madison • Ultra Point Cinema –– Buy Tickets

Share