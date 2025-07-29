Dear faithful moviegoers,

The Last Class is on a roll, and it’s all thanks to you! The improbable theatrical run of our indie film about Prof. Robert Reich’s final semester of teaching continues. More theaters are holding it over for another week, adding more shows, and new theaters are calling us up daily asking to book the film.

We’ve just learned that The Last Class will run for a sixth (!) straight week at the Quad Cinema in New York City, a feat we’re told is unheard of post-pandemic (and if you’re not, um, Disney). Last night, Tucson’s The Loft Cinema showed The Last Class to its sold-out 360-person theater, so today, it excitedly announced an encore screening. Here is the most up-to-date list of upcoming screenings.

The initial feedback we got from the film world was pretty brutal. Rejection after rejection from film festivals—big ones like Sundance and SXSW, and little ones you’ve probably never heard of. Finally, the wonderful DC/DOX film festival gave us a premiere in the nation’s capital. And then the iconic Quad Cinema in Greenwich Village booked us for a week’s run. And while yesterday The New York Times did give the film a good shout out in a feature about Prof. Reich, the Gray Lady said the film was too small to review. And most other newspapers and trade journals have also skipped over us.

But none of that really matters because we made the film not for the critics or the film “gatekeepers,” but for you. And you have shown up in theaters across the country in large numbers.

What really matters are the reviews from you. And we are sharing some below. We love reading what you email us through our website, post on social media, and comment on Substack. (Add your review below if you’ve seen the film!) We love running into you at the theater.

We believe in the power of a movie like The Last Class to bring people together. And we are going to keep finding ways of sharing the film with all of you.

-------

Here’s what people are saying about The Last Class:

“An antidote to despair!”

-Padi S.

“What a wonderful film. You are inspiring this aged person to endure and unite with you to daily bring hope and love to our sorely-tried republic- “...if we can keep it”! Thank you for keeping us motivated! Chaney, Goodman and Schwerner live!”

-Lydia J.

“I saw the film by myself in Houston. Sat on the front row next to another older woman. I must admit, we kibitzed a bit during the film, then stayed in our seats for another 15 minutes or so just chatting. What a magnificent film! I’ve not been handling all of this (gesticulating wildly) all that well, and it was such a delight to meet another person I with whom I had so much in common. That was the atmosphere in the whole theater — a warm blanket of sanity, solidarity, and (dare I say) optimism when we need all of that so very much. THANK YOU for giving us this wonderful gift!”

-Marilyn G.

“My partner and I are both teachers. We laughed, we cried, we clapped... It was such a moving, beautiful story. Thank you for sharing your final semester with us!”

-Mary B.

“Why did I cry? I cried during the The Last Class film because I felt that I was lifted up to a higher vibration of all of the things I value and love: education (especially public education), young people starting their life journeys, the potential for huge societal change, and the great diversity in America/the world. I feel like the film brought together so many topics I love and value while showcasing how wonderful our world is because of great teachers like Robert Reich bringing his heart and soul into his work.”

-Caroline F.

“Had the sublime opportunity to see ‘The Last Class’ film, about @rbreich.bsky.social’s final semester teaching at Berkeley. Sat next to a total stranger in the front row and left with a new friend/colleague. We kibbutzed quietly through the film and hung around after to just chat.”

-Kevin

“Professor Reich, you are a much needed balm of hope in these horrifying times!”

-Pacia

“The Last Class with Robert Reich movie tonight at the Sebastiani Theatre in Sonoma was inspirational and poignant. This is a very important film which Bob Reich the person, showed his beautiful funny, approachable and vulnerable side. It was an uplifting yet at times somber conversation but I believe everyone there left with a bit of a lift in their heart and a way to look to a better tomorrow… for reals.”

-Lisa

“Loved it! Bravo to the filmmakers and a thousand thanks to Robert Reich, a humble, brilliant hero.”

-Carla T.

“In appreciation of everything the film portrays: intelligence, humor, wisdom, and especially hope. Thank you Robert Reich for everything you do, for all you have given, and for who you are.”

-Andi S.

“Excellent film, so well conceived with warmth and humor. We all clapped at the end of the movie with tears, smiles and hope.”

-Karen F.

“You bring hope that is stronger than the onslaughts of fear and despair. Above all, what you really teach can be called nothing less than a love of life and truth.”

-Julia H.

“My wife, granddaughter and I are going to see The Last Class in Santa Fe at the Center for Contemporary Arts later this month. We’re including the screening as part of our vacation plans as we drive to Colorado for a brief vacation. I never thought I would drive 10 hours to see a movie but that’s what happens when economics is your family’s love language.”

-Steve R.

“I went to see The Last Class with my wife and 16 year old daughter at Quad in NYC. I was expecting that a 16 year old would fall asleep by the end of the movies but that was not the case. My daughter actually enjoyed the documentary and was able to talk about some points from the movie that she would like to expand on for her college application.”

-George S.

“I went two nights in a row! Very moving and enlightening documentary!!”

-Chris M.

“We loved your film. Thank you! I intended to go by myself to The Grand Theater in Tacoma, Washington instead I bought two tickets and figured I could get a friend to go with me. I asked many friends that are in the same opinions like myself. I love how the universe works. None of them were available. I reached out to a friend who has very different views and opinions than I on some hard subjects. I hoped she would have an open mind viewing the movie and I went in with no expectations of what the movie was going to be about. We both ended up thoroughly enjoying it and our conversation on the drive back home which was an hour and a half long was very open honest and positive listening to our different points of view in a compassionate and enjoyable way. Come to find out our views aren’t as divided as one would think.”

-Rachael D.

