Dear Last Classers,

We’re not the only ones noticing your enthusiasm for The Last Class! Thanks to all of you who are buying tickets and going to theaters, The Last Class is attracting attention from the movie business.

When we were thinking about how to distribute our film, we confronted a stark reality. We had a hunch we had a movie that many people would like and appreciate, but, in this splintered media environment, how do you get audiences to see it?

We had struck out at the major film festivals, which is where insiders hobnob and buy films (although that market is also largely broken). We created The Last Class to be taken in as a communal, cinematic experience, with beautiful cinematography and editing, and a world-class soundtrack. If we threw it up on social media before we gave it a shot in theaters, we wouldn’t be able to realize the full potential of what we had made. And as for streaming services? Let’s just say, Amazon Prime wasn’t knocking at our door.

So we decided to try something so old school that maybe it could be new again: to prioritize getting people to watch it…wait for it…in actual movie theaters. It wasn’t easy getting the initial bookings, but thanks to the masterful work of our distribution partners at Abramorama, we got some early toeholds and then, thanks again to all of you, people started buying tickets—then more tickets—and still more. In cities and towns all across the country.

The “box office” is the hardest number to hit in the modern movie business. The term has been used since the 18th century for the booths where tickets are sold, but over time, the expression has evolved to represent the total ticket sales revenue for a film and, by extension, the overall financial success of a movie. There was a time when the box office was everything. Today, for many films, and most documentaries, it’s a distant dream. A strong box office means people are getting off their sofas and ponying up real dollars to see your film in the theater. (Note: this excludes concessions, buttered and otherwise!)

Our hope was that if we could show traction, then we could start to create a narrative of our own. And this morning, we heard from Jill Goldsmith, a wonderful reporter at the industry heavyweight Deadline, that our weekly box office numbers, now over $600K, had caught her eye.

We both jumped on the phone—trips to the farmers’ market and Sunday football had to wait. This is a moment we had hoped for.

We know not all of you can see it in theaters and we have plans to have community screenings and make it available on demand. Maybe streamers will be interested, or a broadcast or cable network. But for the next bit, please bear with us. We want to keep the box office going to show the movie world, and the broader one, that maybe we should question some of our assumptions.

With your help, let’s keep going!

Thanks,

Heather and Elliot