The Last Class with Robert Reich

The Last Class with Robert Reich

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Peter Meyerhof's avatar
Peter Meyerhof
2d

I couldn't see it in Sonoma California where it was sold out, but did see it two weeks later in Sebastopol. Was happy to see how many people were viewing it with me on one of the many weekday afternoons when it was showing there. It's a great uplifting documentary with a message at the very time our society greatly needs to see something like this. Robert Reich is such an empathetic, witty, and wise man who I have admired ever since he was labor secretary under Bill Clinton. Thank you so much for producing this film, Heather and Elliot!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Carrie Cannady's avatar
Carrie Cannady
2d

Congratulations! A great accomplishment! I can hardly wait to see it…although I may have to wait for streaming…and I agree with you, not Amazon. Sending warmest wishes for continued success!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
76 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Last Class Film
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture