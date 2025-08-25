The Last Class with Robert Reich

The Last Class with Robert Reich

Jo Burns
1d

This makes me so happy. In the world of current events that ruin one's day, it is nice to see success in a positive way. ♥️

CreatingPurpose
1d

I saw The Last Class in Boulder, CO yesterday and cried, laughed and felt so uplifted. I don't understand why there isn't another showing in Denver! I would love to show this to my grandson, age 21 but, honestly, this is directed at Boomers more than the Gen Z/Alpha group. I know it showed his classroom and some great questions asked but Robert but the comments are understood by those in their 70's,, like me, who went through the same times as he did and are now retiring in droves. His background is lost on the young as they cannot relate to someone working for a president 30+ years ago. I tried to imagine relating to FDR's labor secretary, Francis Perkins (and she was a woman!). As much as it pains us who went through the years of Nixon, Reagan and Clinton, my grandson (age 21) barely knows who they were and only because Nixon resigned! These names are as ancient as those 30 years before I was 21. I heard about FDR (my parents hated him) but he was long dead before I was born. The same can be said for those presidents (except Clinton). I was a professor, went to Berkely in the 1960's and could really relate to what he was saying about retirement. I do wish much more was shown in the classroom because the responses of the students (which were very few) would have helped bridge the gap. The movie was poignant, cryptic, and raw.

