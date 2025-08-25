Welcome to “How to See The Last Class”—your weekly roundup of where The Last Class film is playing, plus shout-outs to beloved local theaters.

Beyond our traditional theater bookings, we’ll also include links to community-generated screenings which are about to “tip.” As you’ll recall, using GATHR’s “Theatrical On Demand” platform, anyone can bring the film to their local theater once about 50 tickets are sold. Community screenings are close to “tipping” when they need just a few more ticket sales to ensure the screening happens, with buyers only charged if the screening actually occurs.

As always, to keep up with the latest screenings across the country, visit: https://www.thelastclassfilm.com/where-to-watch. New shows are added daily!

Here’s what’s new this week:

New & Extended Runs of The Last Class:

Community-Generated Screenings Just Tickets Away from Happening:

If you live in one of these cities or know people who do, please help spread the word. A quick share can make the difference!

“Thank you, theater!” Spotlight:

The Riverview Theater in Minneapolis, Minnesota: “21st Century Cinema Technology in a 1950s Style Theater”

A true Twin Cities gem, the Riverview is one of the last surviving single-screen cinemas in the area and it seats an incredible 700 people!

This is a special Tuesday matinee being shown for only $5.50 per ticket!

Help us sell out this historic theater! The Last Class is playing through 8/28.

