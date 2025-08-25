Welcome to “How to See The Last Class”—your weekly roundup of where The Last Class film is playing, plus shout-outs to beloved local theaters.
Beyond our traditional theater bookings, we’ll also include links to community-generated screenings which are about to “tip.” As you’ll recall, using GATHR’s “Theatrical On Demand” platform, anyone can bring the film to their local theater once about 50 tickets are sold. Community screenings are close to “tipping” when they need just a few more ticket sales to ensure the screening happens, with buyers only charged if the screening actually occurs.
As always, to keep up with the latest screenings across the country, visit: https://www.thelastclassfilm.com/where-to-watch. New shows are added daily!
Here’s what’s new this week:
New & Extended Runs of The Last Class:
Albany, NY — Join Sen. Patricia Fahy for a special, one-night screening (and Q&A) of The Last Class on Wednesday 8/27 at Scene One Spectrum 8 Theatres!
North Carolina — Our first screening in the Tarheel State is this Wednesday 8/27, at the Fine Arts Theatre in Asheville. (Following that, there are two community-generated screenings in Durham and Morrisville lined up for Sept and Oct.)
Bremerton, WA — Labor Day watching the former Secretary of Labor!? The Last Class is at the Roxy Theatre in Bremerton, WA this Friday 8/29 and is playing through 9/4!
Still going in Berkeley — Our improbably long run has just been extended again at Rialto Cinemas Elmwood in Berkeley through 9/1. Tickets are on sale now.
San Diego — We’ve just extended for a 6th week at the Digital Gym in San Diego, CA through 9/4. Tickets are now available for shows through 8/28 but more will be added.
Community-Generated Screenings Just Tickets Away from Happening:
If you live in one of these cities or know people who do, please help spread the word. A quick share can make the difference!
Spring, TX — 32 tickets needed by August 30!
Fort Worth, TX — 81 tickets needed September 1! (It’s a big theater!)
Plainville, CT — 64 tickets needed by September 1!
Muskegon, MI — 19 tickets needed by September 2!
Rancho Cucamonga, CA — 51 more tickets to go!
Appleton, WI — 40 more tickets to go!
Durham, NC — 56 more tickets needed!
“Thank you, theater!” Spotlight:
The Riverview Theater in Minneapolis, Minnesota: “21st Century Cinema Technology in a 1950s Style Theater”
A true Twin Cities gem, the Riverview is one of the last surviving single-screen cinemas in the area and it seats an incredible 700 people!
This is a special Tuesday matinee being shown for only $5.50 per ticket!
Help us sell out this historic theater! The Last Class is playing through 8/28.
This makes me so happy. In the world of current events that ruin one's day, it is nice to see success in a positive way. ♥️
I saw The Last Class in Boulder, CO yesterday and cried, laughed and felt so uplifted. I don't understand why there isn't another showing in Denver! I would love to show this to my grandson, age 21 but, honestly, this is directed at Boomers more than the Gen Z/Alpha group. I know it showed his classroom and some great questions asked but Robert but the comments are understood by those in their 70's,, like me, who went through the same times as he did and are now retiring in droves. His background is lost on the young as they cannot relate to someone working for a president 30+ years ago. I tried to imagine relating to FDR's labor secretary, Francis Perkins (and she was a woman!). As much as it pains us who went through the years of Nixon, Reagan and Clinton, my grandson (age 21) barely knows who they were and only because Nixon resigned! These names are as ancient as those 30 years before I was 21. I heard about FDR (my parents hated him) but he was long dead before I was born. The same can be said for those presidents (except Clinton). I was a professor, went to Berkely in the 1960's and could really relate to what he was saying about retirement. I do wish much more was shown in the classroom because the responses of the students (which were very few) would have helped bridge the gap. The movie was poignant, cryptic, and raw.