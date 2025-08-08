One of the many great things that has come out of making The Last Class film is getting to know our new friend Ky Boyd. Ky runs three independent Rialto theaters in the San Francisco Bay Area, and the one in Berkeley has been showing the film for six (!) weeks.

Ky’s imploring other theater owners to book The Last Class and everyone he meets to see it. “I am evangelical about this film!” he tells us.

We check in with Ky at least once a week to see how it’s going. His enthusiasm is contagious, and his insights are illuminating. He thinks our little film can have a big impact in helping the movie business reimagine the future of an art form he loves deeply.

We asked Ky if he would be willing to share with all of you what he’s seeing and he said yes. We find it a fascinating peek behind the curtain, and we hope you do too.

Thanks,

Heather and Elliot

Dear movie lovers and fellow theater owners/operators,

I’ve never written a note like this, but then again I’ve never shown a film like The Last Class. If you own a theater, you should program this film. If you go to a theater that isn’t showing it, you should tell the theater operators to book it. There’s a reason why I’m still playing this film six weeks—six weeks!—after it opened in Berkeley. It’s why it’s still playing in New York City after seven weeks. And it’s why it’s just been announced to play in three towns in Alaska. The audience reactions and box office numbers we’re witnessing are through the roof.

The Last Class is proving something I always knew was possible: that the right kind of film, even without Hollywood backing or a major PR push, can soar at the box office if it has the right message, artistry, and timing.

It’s like Field of Dreams; if you show it, they will come. People will seek this film out if you give them a chance to see it. But you’ve got to give them the chance!

Rialto Cinemas Elmwood Showing The Last Class (and popcorn as sandbags on our sign!)

I will admit that I was skeptical when Tom Hassell, the theatrical booking agent at the film distribution company Abramorama, pitched me on The Last Class. A documentary about a college professor retiring, even one as charismatic as Robert Reich, flies in the face of conventional wisdom about the kind of movies that will get people into the theaters. No car chases or special effects, no scandals or true crime—not even a laurel from one of the big film festivals. But I couldn’t ignore that there were elements of the film that piqued my interest and made me consider its potential for box office success: It is timely. It is hopeful. It is unifying.

The Last Class speaks directly to this moment in American history in profound, thought-provoking ways, and manages to do so without being political, a major achievement in itself. It is personal and emotional. There’s the cliché, “it will make you laugh, it will make you cry”—well, The Last Class does both. It’s the type of film that's meant to be seen on the big screen, surrounded by other people. It offers a hopeful and affirming outlook for the future. And so, though I remained a bit uncertain about its potential for box office returns, I took a chance and booked the film for one night at the Elmwood in Berkeley, including a Q&A with Prof. Reich, Elliot, and Heather. After all, as Reich says in the film, “Pessimism is fine. Cynicism is not.”

The film sold out instantly and so I immediately added a second screening that Reich was also able to attend, which also sold out immediately. That was surprising, but I figured the Q&A was probably the main draw. We were initially confused as to whether the appeal was the film or the appearance of Robert Reich. So we put two shows on sale with no Q&A, as a test. They also sold out instantly. It was then that we knew that we needed to be showing The Last Class every single day.

What I remember most about those first two screenings was the energy in the lobby after the show. It was electric. People were talking, raucously, in twos and threes and fours, pouring out onto the sidewalk with tears still in their eyes but smiles on their faces.

When you’ve been in this business as long as I have you know a hit when you see one, and The Last Class is unquestionably, verifiably, a hit. Thursday afternoon showings? Sold out. Wednesdays at noon? Half-full theater.

Of the thousands of movies I’ve booked in eighteen years running Rialto Cinemas Elmwood, The Last Class is already in the top 10 of the highest grossing films. Not just documentaries, or independent films. All films. That one-off screening in Berkeley has grown into a multi-week run that continues to extend week after week. People are coming back and seeing the movie multiple times, bringing their friends, family, and loved ones, and spreading the gospel of this incredible film.

So what does The Last Class tell the film industry about the myth that the public doesn't want to go see movies on the big screen anymore? It tells me that the problem is not that people aren’t willing to get off the couch. The problem is that the industry may have miscalculated the film landscape. Studios, distributors, festival programmers, theater owners, have become too confident in our belief that audiences will only leave home to see a certain type of film, and are afraid of taking chances.

And so, to my fellow independent theater owners and managers, many of you already know this to be true, but to those who have been reluctant to take that chance, believe me when I say, don’t be afraid to buck the trends. A film like The Last Class has the ability to make your year. And to everyone else, the movie-watching public, I hope you’ll keep proving me right. Come out on a Tuesday afternoon and sit in a roomful of strangers to laugh and cry.

Every day we open the theater is an act of faith and an act of hope. We have no idea what will happen! I couldn’t do what I do if I didn’t have that faith that people would show up.

--Ky Boyd

Director, Rialto Cinemas

Note: to find out more about The Last Class and where it’s playing, visit thelastclassfilm.com

