This is the story of how I came to edit The Last Class and why being an editor is sometimes a pretty sweet gig.

Late December, Vermont, 2023. I’d just finished working on a project that took me the better part of a year and my brain had turned to putty. It was the holidays. My twin sons wanted new skis and I didn’t have another job lined up. Skis are more or less a necessity for kids in this part of the country, but I suggested to my wife that we buy a single pair for them to share—one of them goes up the lift and skis down while the other waits at the bottom, then they switch. She countered that they should go up together and each come down on one ski. I said that would be dangerous.

I don’t want to imply that I took the job just because I needed the money, but the reality was, this was a dark time for those of us who work in the film and TV business. There had been necessary but prolonged strikes by the Writers Guild and the Screen Actors Guild. Simultaneously, after churning out new programming for years and years, all of the streamers, Netflix and Hulu and Apple and HBO and, I don’t know, Petsmart (everyone was making stuff) finally realized that model was unsustainable. They were losing too much money. It had been a time of plenty—when if someone died under even slightly mysterious circumstances, someone else wanted to make a true-crime series about it—and then, almost overnight, it all stopped. No new shows, no new movies. So I was relieved when a filmmaker friend told me she knew a director in need of an editor.

Elliot Kirschner called me just after the new year. Elliot speaks in a gentle mumble punctuated by moments of sudden volume and intensity, a voice that keeps the listener on their toes. I paced around my little home-office while from the other side of the country he described the documentary he was making: It had been intended as a short film chronicling Robert Reich’s final semester of teaching, but the footage was so compelling he’d decided to turn it into a feature. Maybe. For the previous several months he’d been working with an up-and-coming editor and now had a rough assembly. Or maybe it was nearly finished and just needed a little polishing. Or maybe it should go back to being a short. Or maybe… I’d seen this kind of indecision before: Elliot was suffering from a white-hot case of Director’s Paralysis.

You won’t find Director’s Paralysis in the medical literature, though it’s as real as halitosis and even more common. DirParl is what happens when a filmmaker is so immersed in their project that their brain turns into a hall of mirrors. They lose all sense of direction, judgement, and reason. Their mind becomes a tempest, at odds with itself. Their conversation swirls in endless cyclones of doubt. And I could go on.

Maybes aside, I enjoyed talking with Elliot. Though the paralysis was crippling, he was wrestling with it. Glimmers of optimism fought to shine through that fog of indecision. I interrupted him—“It sounds like you want to say this could be good, but you’re holding yourself back.”

There was a pregnant pause. But not a human pregnancy, an elephant pregnancy, twenty-two months. “Yes,” he said, “I think it could be special.”

He asked me to watch the cut.

I should mention that Elliot isn’t the first director I’ve spoken with who thought their unfinished film was special. In fact, I’m not sure I’ve ever met one who didn’t think that—intermittent self-delusion is more or less a prerequisite for the job. But Elliot’s belief was different. He was humble and sincere, and careful to qualify it: not that the film was special, but that he thought there was something in the footage, something untapped, that might be. And that was intriguing.

The version of the film I watched was barebones, closer to an assembly than a rough cut—raw scenes interspersed with a few of Prof. Reich’s lectures. There was no music or pacing. But it was full of big ideas about education, democracy, aging. And it was emotional. I’ve worked on other films about big ideas before, but they’ve rarely felt personal. This did. Seeing Prof. Reich grapple with the end of his teaching life and the future that lay ahead for his students, his place in time, was moving. So, yes, I thought Elliot was right, it could be special.

Skip ahead: I’m editing the movie from Vermont, Elliot is in the Bay Area along with Heather Lofthouse, the film’s producer. If Elliot speaks low and slow with periodic surges of decibels and urgency, Heather is his opposite—she talks in a 1,000-yard-dash of one-liners and zingers, then, without warning, is all business. Being in a conversation with the two of them is like finding yourself in the middle of a Vaudeville routine: Heather is quippy and excitable while Elliot is subdued and self-reflexive—until sometimes, as if on cue, they switch. It’s pretty entertaining. We spoke every day.

Because it was originally meant to be a short film, there wasn’t much footage—three interviews; three lectures, including the first and last days of class (I later got video of the full semester); and a few days of vérité here and there. It’s not unusual for a feature-length documentary to have hundreds of hours of material; we had about thirty. But the cinematography (by Ezra Wolfinger, Derek Reich, and Brandon Yadegari Moreno) was artful and dramatic, and Robert Reich, unique among the documentary subjects I’ve edited, speaks in fully formed ideas, rarely loses his train of thought, and is never boring. So though the footage was scant, what we did have was remarkably usable.

Elliot suggested I start by watching the interview he’d done with Prof. Reich the day before the semester began, which hadn’t made it into the initial assembly but eventually became the backbone of the film. There was something in the footage—early spring in Berkeley, the Bay, San Francisco rising out of the fog—that felt like a jazz soundtrack. Elliot agreed. Over the next six months, I worked my way through the material, recutting scenes and starting others from scratch.

Editing is thousands of tiny decisions and a few big ones every day, with lots of conversation in between. It’s hard to describe how it all works, but I’ll try: You watch the footage over and over and kind of just keep boiling it down to its most interesting parts, simultaneously filing images and lines of dialogue away in the back of your mind. You get up out of your chair two hundred times an hour, check your email at least that many, stand on your head, bounce a rubber ball against the wall, try to meditate but wind up online shopping for pants, walk the dog, dust off the ol’ guitar and play a few tunes, note that your singing has improved since yesterday, have a snack, wonder how you found yourself in this profession in the first place, yell at your sons for disturbing you when you’re at work, check your email again. At a certain point, almost unconsciously, all of those images and lines of dialogue coalesce in your thinking and you start connecting dots, marrying words, pictures, sound, and music, and then somehow at the end of the day you discover you’ve come up with a scene. (Often the director and producer will praise you for your speed and efficiency.)

The greatest challenge of editing this film was figuring out how to weave the classroom lectures into the narrative—what moments to use, and how they spoke to the story as a whole. In the end, we chose a handful of scenes that captured both the class’s core themes and Prof. Reich’s life’s work: inequality and democracy, hope versus cynicism, and the power of civic engagement and leadership.

I didn’t meet Elliot and Heather face to face until we got to the very end. We all travelled to New York for the final leg of the creative process—the color correction, with Jeff Sousa and Shanna Maurizi, at Dungeon Beach, and the audio mix, with Eli Cohn, at Nocturnal Sound. We’d agreed to have breakfast at a coffeeshop in Brooklyn. I was last to arrive and spotted them through the cafe windows. It was strange to see them for the first time in real life after having spent countless hours on video calls from opposite sides of the country. They were both taller than I’d imagined. We sat down, joined by Anna Ely, the movie’s associate producer, and dove in without smalltalk, like we’d been working together for years. The next few days were spent moving back and forth between post-production facilities. For an editor, post is glorious because you stretch out in comfortable chairs, snack, and b.s. while someone else does the heavy lifting. We had the occasional disagreement over the appropriate volume of a bird crowing in the background or whether the color temperature in a certain scene should lean more to tungsten or daylight, but it was all for the good of the film and never devolved into name-calling as far as I can remember.

And so we made a movie. It was small in scope but unique, heartfelt, timely, thought-provoking, and hopeful. Others have told the story of how it eventually found its way into theaters—which is remarkable and worth knowing—but I’ll leave it here, where an editor’s work usually ends. Once a film is out in the world, there’s a brief moment, if you’re lucky, when people see it, write to tell you they enjoyed it, and you get to bask in that glow for a while. But with The Last Class, it’s felt as if the universe threw that window open and never closed it. Hearing from people months after its release warms my surly, crusty, embittered heart. I’m so proud of it, and grateful to Elliot, Heather, Prof. Reich, and all the talented people who helped to make and distribute this film. And especially to everyone who’s bought a ticket—thank you.

Find a screening of The Last Class