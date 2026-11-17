Heather, Elliot, and Prof. Reich live-watching The Last Class film. They’ll have popcorn for The Work in Progress , too.

Hi friends,

Tonight is the one-time-only free live watchalong of our new film, The Work in Progress, about the transformative power of listening in a divided America.

Prof. Reich, Elliot, and I will be in our little studio, the film’s director, Ian Cheney, will beam in from Maine, and all of you can join us from your living rooms, basements, and wherever else you happen to be.

The watchalong will happen on YouTube, beginning right at 5:00 p.m. PT / 8:00 p.m. ET. If you have YouTube on your TV, you can search for “Robert Reich” and the watchalong will come up on Prof. Reich’s YouTube channel.

Or simply click this button on your laptop or phone:

Watch The Work in Progress 5 PT / 8 ET

The details:

The watchalong is today, Tuesday, Nov. 17 at 5:00 p.m. PT / 8:00 p.m. ET.

At 5:00 p.m. PT / 8:00 p.m. ET this link will go live with the three of us.

Prof. Reich will introduce the film and offer some live commentary as it plays.

A short Q&A with Ian Cheney, the film’s director, will follow.

When the event ends, the link for the film will no longer be watchable.

Watch The Work in Progress 5 PT / 8 ET

Hope to see you tonight,

Heather and Elliot