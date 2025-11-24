Dear friends,

The Last Class continues to be shown across the country with people watching it in person, in community, and in theaters. It’s being shown on screens in 47 states and in Canada! By January we will be in all 50 states, thanks to you!

So, we’re excited to offer a one-time-only live online watchalong of the film — Monday, December 8 at 5:30 pm PT / 8:30 pm ET — with Prof. Reich joining us to speak before and after the film, and provide some commentary while it plays.

If you haven’t already seen The Last Class, the illuminating film about Robert Reich’s final semester of teaching (or even if you have), gather with friends for this special one-of-a-kind event!

Sign up for the watchalong now here, or by clicking this orange button:

Sign Up For The Watchalong Here

We continue to prioritize in-person screenings, thrilled that the film is bringing people together. Later next year, we plan to offer the film online via “video on demand” and hopefully a streaming service.

Here’s what you need to know:

The watchalong is Monday, December 8 at 5:30 pm PT / 8:30 pm ET.

When you sign up you will be added to a special watchalong email list .

The morning of Monday, December 8, you will receive an email with a YouTube link .

At 5:30 pm PT/ 8:30 pm ET this link will go live w ith Prof. Reich, Heather, and Elliot.

Bob, Heather, and Elliot will offer some live commentary during the film (71 mins).

A short Q&A will follow.

When the event ends, the link for the film will no longer be watchable.

Signing up for the watchalong is FREE. But for those that can afford it, we will offer the opportunity to donate so that the film can be shared more widely.

Additional information: This is a LIVE event, so there will be no ability to pause or rewind the film while watching, sort of like television was in the olden days. If you sign up within an hour of the start time, your confirmation email will redirect you to the live YouTube link. The RSVP page will close 15 minutes after the film starts (5:45 pm PT), but the YouTube link will be live and accessible the whole time.

Please share this email or the signup link with others. There is no cap on total viewers and we hope to see as many of you as possible.

If you want us to answer a specific question about the film during the watchalong, you can start by adding your thoughts to the comments section below.

Hope to see you on December 8th,

Elliot and Heather