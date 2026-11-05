The Last Class with Robert Reich

The Last Class with Robert Reich

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Nancy Maltby-Webster's avatar
Nancy Maltby-Webster
4h

Super excited to see the movie again. As a very proud Canadian I am honoured to be blessed with Robert’s wisdom and perspective.

Cheers from Nancy 👍🙏

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Ruth's avatar
Ruth
2h

I am so grateful for your many generous and scholarly offerings, thank you!! And for this opportunity to view the film from down under. In love and solidarity, Ruth

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