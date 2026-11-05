Dear friends,

We did it! We just saw Americans across the country come out in record numbers to defend our nation’s imperfect yet resilient democracy.

They’re the same kinds of Americans you’ll meet in our new film, The Work in Progress: strangers coming together to have the hard conversations we often avoid, and discovering that listening to one another can change us all.

Just yesterday Robert Reich said: “I can’t think of a more important movie for America to see right now.”

Sign up for the November 17 watchalong now here, or by clicking this orange button:

Sign Up For the Watchalong Here

We’re excited to offer a one-time-only live online watchalong of the film — Tuesday, November 17 at 5:00 p.m. PT / 8:00 p.m. ET — with Prof. Reich joining us to speak before and after the film, and provide some commentary while it plays.

If you haven’t already seen The Work in Progress (or even if you have), gather with friends for this special one-of-a-kind event!

Here’s what you need to know:

The watchalong is Tuesday, November 17 at 5:00 p.m. PT / 8:00 p.m. ET.

When you sign up you will be added to a special watchalong email list.

The morning of Tuesday, November 17, you will receive an email with a YouTube link.

At 5:00 p.m. PT/ 8:00 p.m. ET this link will go live with Prof. Reich, Heather, and Elliot.

Bob, Heather, and Elliot will offer some live commentary during the film.

A short Q&A with Ian Cheney, the film’s director, will follow.

When the event ends, the link for the film will no longer be watchable.

Signing up for the watchalong is FREE. But for those that can afford it, we will offer the opportunity to donate so that the film can be shared more widely.

Additional information: This is a LIVE event, so there will be no ability to pause or rewind the film while watching, sort of like television was in the olden days. If you sign up within an hour of the start time, your confirmation email will redirect you to the live YouTube link. The RSVP page will close 15 minutes after the film starts (5:15 p.m. PT), but the YouTube link will be live and accessible the whole time.

Please share this email or the signup link with others. There is no cap on total viewers and we hope to see as many of you as possible.

If you want us to answer a specific question about the film during the watchalong, you can start by adding your thoughts to the comments section below.

Sign Up For the Watchalong Here

Hope to see you on November 17th,

Heather and Elliot