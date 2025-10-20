The Last Class with Robert Reich

The Last Class with Robert Reich

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Athena Contreras's avatar
Athena Contreras
5h

Of course we’d love to be there, but Seattle is kind of far and our kids are still of an age that it’s hard to drop everything to go. But I’m very excited to see this one of these days!!!!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Sigrid's avatar
Sigrid
4h

pleae add more viewings in the the SF bay area - especially the south bay. - san jose, mountain view, palo alto

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Last Class Film
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture