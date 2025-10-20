Dear Friends,



This Wednesday, October 22nd, audiences in 45 cities across the country will come together for what we are calling Education & Democracy Night.

This is a one-night nationwide event where we organized screenings of The Last Class and are encouraging local discussions about a major theme of the film: the vital connection between education and democracy.

The response has been amazing: 25 cities are already sold out and 8 more on the verge (see below). For those who’ve already bought tickets, thank you!

That leaves just 11 cities with tickets to spare — and we’d love your help selling these out too! We want to make the case to the world that these issues of education and democracy matter. And the more people that show up, the more we can point to this as evidence as we work to expand the reach of the film.

If you’re in or near one of these cities, grab your tickets now. And if you’re not but know someone who is, share this post and help spread the word.

If you’ve been thinking about seeing The Last Class, this is a great night to do it. You’ll be joining people across the country coming together to build community and engage in a collective conversation about the importance of teachers, students, and the future of democracy.



