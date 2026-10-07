Dear Friends,
Your response to our new film, The Work in Progress, has been extraordinary. And then we read Phil Shane’s thoughtful Substack essay about his experience with the film:
“Tonight’s film reminded me that discernment is rarely tidy. It demands that we listen when our worldview is challenged, that we drop our guard when confronted with historical truths like unequal starting lines, and that we commit ourselves to a society where everyone is granted the opportunity to thrive.
The theater lights came up, and my daughter and I walked out into the evening air. The questions we carried in hadn’t been neatly answered by a policy brief; they had been deepened by human stories. And that, I suppose, is where the real work begins.”
The film is now playing in theaters across the country, including many tonight, October 7.
And it’s playing UC Berkeley’s majestic Zellerbach Hall on October 14, including $5 student tickets! If you know anyone in Berkeley, please spread the word.
Can you join us? We’d love to see you there. Get your tickets now:
ARIZONA
10/27 — Tucson • The Loft Cinema — Buy Tickets
11/13–11/19 — Sedona • Mary D. Fisher Theatre — Tickets Coming Soon
CALIFORNIA
10/7 — Sonoma • Sebastiani Theatre — Buy Tickets
Q&A with Executive Producers Heather Lofthouse & Elliot Kirschner to follow screening
10/7 — Sunnyvale • AMC Sunnyvale 12 — Buy Tickets
10/11 — San Luis Obispo • Palm Theatre SLO Film Center — Buy Tickets
10/13 — San Rafael • Smith Rafael Film Center — Buy Tickets
Q&A with Director Ian Cheney to follow screening
10/14 — Berkeley • Zellerbach Hall, UC Berkeley — Buy Tickets
Q&A with Prof. Robert Reich to follow screening
10/23–10/29 — Los Angeles • Landmark’s Nuart Theatre — Tickets Coming Soon
10/23–10/29 — San Diego • Media Arts Center San Diego — Buy Tickets
10/26 — Grass Valley • Prime Cinemas Sutton — Buy Tickets
10/29 — Auburn • Auburn State Theater — Buy Tickets
11/7 — Long Beach • Art Theatre of Long Beach — Tickets Coming Soon
11/7 — Stinson Beach • Stinson Beach Documentary Film Festival — Tickets Coming Soon
COLORADO
10/23 — Cortez • The Sunflower Theatre — Buy Tickets
CONNECTICUT
10/7 — North Haven • Cinemark North Haven + XD — Buy Tickets
FLORIDA
10/1–10/4, 10/17 & 10/18 — Gainesville • Hippodrome Theatre — Buy Tickets
10/7 — South Miami • AMC Sunset Place 24 — Buy Tickets
GEORGIA
10/7 — Atlanta • AMC Madison Yards 8 — Buy Tickets
IDAHO
10/7 — Meridian • Cinemark Majestic Cinemas — Buy Tickets
ILLINOIS
10/16, 10/17, 10/18 10/20 & 10/22 — Wilmette • The Wilmette Theatre — Tickets Coming Soon
INDIANA
10/7 — Indianapolis • AMC Indianapolis 17 — Buy Tickets
IOWA
10/16–10/19 — Iowa City • FilmScene Iowa — Buy Tickets
Q&A with Director Ian Cheney to follow the screening
MAINE
10/2–10/8 — Waterville • Maine Film Center — Buy Tickets
Q&A with Director Ian Cheney to follow the 10/2 7 PM screening
10/17–10/22 & 10/27 — Rockland • Strand Theatre — Buy Tickets
10/19 — Bethel • The Gem Theater — Buy Tickets
10/20 — Houlton • Temple Theatre — Buy Tickets
10/22 — Waldoboro • The Waldo Theatre — Buy Tickets
Q&A with Director Ian Cheney to follow the screening
10/25 — Portland • Portland Museum of Art — Buy Tickets
Q&A with Director Ian Cheney to follow the screening
11/19 — Damariscotta • Lincoln Theater — More Info
Q&A with Director Ian Cheney to follow the screening
11/21 — Dover-Foxcroft • Center Theatre — Tickets Coming Soon
Q&A with Director Ian Cheney to follow the screening
MARYLAND
10/9–10/15 — Greenbelt • Greenbelt Cinema — Tickets Coming Soon
NEVADA
10/7 — Las Vegas • Cinemark Century Orleans 18 + XD — Buy Tickets
NEW HAMPSHIRE
10/17 — Jackson • Whitney Community Center — Tickets by donation at the door!
NEW JERSEY
10/7 — Rockaway • AMC Rockaway 16 — Buy Tickets
NEW MEXICO
9/25–10/8 — Santa Fe • Center for Contemporary Arts Santa Fe — Buy Tickets
NEW YORK
10/18 — Avon • Avon Park Theatre — Buy Tickets
11/5 — Rosendale • Rosendale Theatre — Buy Tickets
NORTH CAROLINA
10/7 — Charlotte • AMC Park Terrace 6 — Buy Tickets
OHIO
10/7 — Columbus • Polaris 18 + XD — Buy Tickets
10/12 — Dayton • The Neon — Buy Tickets
OREGON
10/7 — Springfield • Cinemark Eugene Springfield 17 — Buy Tickets
10/23 - 10/29 — Corvallis • Darkside Cinema — Tickets Coming Soon
PENNSYLVANIA
10/7 — West Homestead • AMC Waterfront 22 — Buy Tickets
RHODE ISLAND
10/18, 10/21 & 10/22 — Newport • The JPT Film & Event Center — Tickets Coming Soon
SOUTH CAROLINA
10/7 — Charleston • Terrace Theater — Buy Tickets
VERMONT
11/6–11/19 — St. Johnsbury • Catamount Arts — Tickets Coming Soon
WISCONSIN
10/7 — Fitchburg • AMC Fitchburg 18 — Buy Tickets
10/7 — La Crosse • Marcus La Crosse Cinema — Buy Tickets
You mean there's no theater in the whole state of Virginia where this important film is going to be shown. This is the kind of film that the Grandin Theatre, a beautifully restored old neighborhood movie house in Roanoke was made was made for and has shown. I saw your "The Last Class" there, and the theater was filled!
What is it gonna take to make you pay attention to Kansas? Don’t write us off!