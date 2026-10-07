The Last Class with Robert Reich

The Last Class with Robert Reich

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Waverly Grayson's avatar
Waverly Grayson
Oct 7

You mean there's no theater in the whole state of Virginia where this important film is going to be shown. This is the kind of film that the Grandin Theatre, a beautifully restored old neighborhood movie house in Roanoke was made was made for and has shown. I saw your "The Last Class" there, and the theater was filled!

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SB's avatar
SB
Oct 7

What is it gonna take to make you pay attention to Kansas? Don’t write us off!

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