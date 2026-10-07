The Work in Progress at the Strand Theatre in Maine

Dear Friends,

Your response to our new film, The Work in Progress, has been extraordinary. And then we read Phil Shane’s thoughtful Substack essay about his experience with the film:

“Tonight’s film reminded me that discernment is rarely tidy. It demands that we listen when our worldview is challenged, that we drop our guard when confronted with historical truths like unequal starting lines, and that we commit ourselves to a society where everyone is granted the opportunity to thrive. The theater lights came up, and my daughter and I walked out into the evening air. The questions we carried in hadn’t been neatly answered by a policy brief; they had been deepened by human stories. And that, I suppose, is where the real work begins.”

The film is now playing in theaters across the country, including many tonight, October 7.

And it’s playing UC Berkeley’s majestic Zellerbach Hall on October 14, including $5 student tickets! If you know anyone in Berkeley, please spread the word.

Get tickets for Zellerbach

Can you join us? We’d love to see you there. Get your tickets now:

ARIZONA

10/27 — Tucson • The Loft Cinema — Buy Tickets

11/13–11/19 — Sedona • Mary D. Fisher Theatre — Tickets Coming Soon

CALIFORNIA

10/7 — Sonoma • Sebastiani Theatre — Buy Tickets

Q&A with Executive Producers Heather Lofthouse & Elliot Kirschner to follow screening

10/7 — Sunnyvale • AMC Sunnyvale 12 — Buy Tickets

10/11 — San Luis Obispo • Palm Theatre SLO Film Center — Buy Tickets

10/13 — San Rafael • Smith Rafael Film Center — Buy Tickets

Q&A with Director Ian Cheney to follow screening

10/14 — Berkeley • Zellerbach Hall, UC Berkeley — Buy Tickets

Q&A with Prof. Robert Reich to follow screening

10/23–10/29 — Los Angeles • Landmark’s Nuart Theatre — Tickets Coming Soon

10/23–10/29 — San Diego • Media Arts Center San Diego — Buy Tickets

10/26 — Grass Valley • Prime Cinemas Sutton — Buy Tickets

10/29 — Auburn • Auburn State Theater — Buy Tickets

11/7 — Long Beach • Art Theatre of Long Beach — Tickets Coming Soon

11/7 — Stinson Beach • Stinson Beach Documentary Film Festival — Tickets Coming Soon

COLORADO

10/23 — Cortez • The Sunflower Theatre — Buy Tickets

CONNECTICUT

10/7 — North Haven • Cinemark North Haven + XD — Buy Tickets

FLORIDA

10/1–10/4, 10/17 & 10/18 — Gainesville • Hippodrome Theatre — Buy Tickets

10/7 — South Miami • AMC Sunset Place 24 — Buy Tickets

GEORGIA

10/7 — Atlanta • AMC Madison Yards 8 — Buy Tickets

IDAHO

10/7 — Meridian • Cinemark Majestic Cinemas — Buy Tickets

ILLINOIS

10/16, 10/17, 10/18 10/20 & 10/22 — Wilmette • The Wilmette Theatre — Tickets Coming Soon

INDIANA

10/7 — Indianapolis • AMC Indianapolis 17 — Buy Tickets

IOWA

10/16–10/19 — Iowa City • FilmScene Iowa — Buy Tickets

Q&A with Director Ian Cheney to follow the screening

MAINE

10/2–10/8 — Waterville • Maine Film Center — Buy Tickets

Q&A with Director Ian Cheney to follow the 10/2 7 PM screening

10/17–10/22 & 10/27 — Rockland • Strand Theatre — Buy Tickets

10/19 — Bethel • The Gem Theater — Buy Tickets

10/20 — Houlton • Temple Theatre — Buy Tickets

10/22 — Waldoboro • The Waldo Theatre — Buy Tickets

Q&A with Director Ian Cheney to follow the screening

10/25 — Portland • Portland Museum of Art — Buy Tickets

Q&A with Director Ian Cheney to follow the screening

11/19 — Damariscotta • Lincoln Theater — More Info

Q&A with Director Ian Cheney to follow the screening

11/21 — Dover-Foxcroft • Center Theatre — Tickets Coming Soon

Q&A with Director Ian Cheney to follow the screening

MARYLAND

10/9–10/15 — Greenbelt • Greenbelt Cinema — Tickets Coming Soon

NEVADA

10/7 — Las Vegas • Cinemark Century Orleans 18 + XD — Buy Tickets

NEW HAMPSHIRE

10/17 — Jackson • Whitney Community Center — Tickets by donation at the door!

NEW JERSEY

10/7 — Rockaway • AMC Rockaway 16 — Buy Tickets

NEW MEXICO

9/25–10/8 — Santa Fe • Center for Contemporary Arts Santa Fe — Buy Tickets

NEW YORK

10/18 — Avon • Avon Park Theatre — Buy Tickets

11/5 — Rosendale • Rosendale Theatre — Buy Tickets

NORTH CAROLINA

10/7 — Charlotte • AMC Park Terrace 6 — Buy Tickets

OHIO

10/7 — Columbus • Polaris 18 + XD — Buy Tickets

10/12 — Dayton • The Neon — Buy Tickets

OREGON

10/7 — Springfield • Cinemark Eugene Springfield 17 — Buy Tickets

10/23 - 10/29 — Corvallis • Darkside Cinema — Tickets Coming Soon

PENNSYLVANIA

10/7 — West Homestead • AMC Waterfront 22 — Buy Tickets

RHODE ISLAND

10/18, 10/21 & 10/22 — Newport • The JPT Film & Event Center — Tickets Coming Soon

SOUTH CAROLINA

10/7 — Charleston • Terrace Theater — Buy Tickets

VERMONT

11/6–11/19 — St. Johnsbury • Catamount Arts — Tickets Coming Soon

WISCONSIN

10/7 — Fitchburg • AMC Fitchburg 18 — Buy Tickets

10/7 — La Crosse • Marcus La Crosse Cinema — Buy Tickets