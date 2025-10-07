Hello, friends!

We’re still adding new theaters across the country for our film! Scroll down for the full list of showings, or click this orange button to see the list on our website:

This week, we’re showcasing 18 new community-organized screenings. These events are launched by people like you who brought The Last Class to their local theaters using a “theatrical on demand”model. These screenings are only confirmed when a minimum number of tickets are reserved (around 50). People who reserve tickets are only charged if the screening actually happens.

Help make these 18 screenings happen! If you live in one of these places, or know someone who does, please buy tickets and spread the word.

Here are the links to the ticket pages for the 18 cities where your support can bring The Last Class to the silver screen:

Theater Spotlight:

This week we’re shining a light on the historic Barrymore Theatre in Madison, Wisconsin. Built in 1929, this 971-seat landmark has hosted thousands of shows during its long life, from rock concerts to live theater and stand-up comedy to ballet. And on Oct. 18th it will screen The Last Class about Prof. Robert Reich!

Tickets are on sale for the 10/18 Madison show now, and going fast! Buy them HERE or at https://barrymorelive.com/event/the-last-class/.

A big thank you to The Barrymore, and to all of you, Last Classers—see you at the movies!

Best,

Heather & Elliot

ALABAMA

12/3 — Montgomery • AMC Chantilly 13 (Community Organized Event) — Help Bring This To The Screen

ARIZONA

10/22 — Phoenix • AMC Arizona Center 24 — SOLD OUT

11/5 — Phoenix • AMC Arizona Center 24 (JUST ADDED!) — Buy Tickets

10/22 — Tucson • Century Park Place 20 — Buy Tickets

CALIFORNIA

10/8 — Berkeley • Zellerbach Hall at UC Berkeley — SOLD OUT

12/10 — Brentwood • AMC Brentwood 14 (Community Organized Event) — Help Bring This To The Screen

11/05 — Montebello • AMC Montebello 10 (Community Organized Event) — Help Bring This To The Screen

10/22 — Monterey • Cinemark Century Monterey 13 — Buy Tickets

10/22 — Mountain View • Century Cinema 16 — Buy Tickets

10/10 — Ojai • Ojai Playhouse (JUST ADDED!) — Buy Tickets

11/19 — Orange • AMC Orange 30 (Community Organized Event) — SOLD OUT

12/1 — Oxnard • Century RiverPark 16 & XD (Community Organized Event) — Help Bring This To The Screen

10/22 — Pasadena • Regency Academy Cinemas — SOLD OUT

10/22 — San Jose • AMC Saratoga 14 — SOLD OUT

11/17 — San Jose • AMC Saratoga 14 (Community Organized Event) — Help Bring This To The Screen

10/11 & 10/12 — San Luis Obispo • Palm Theatre (JUST ADDED!) — Buy Tickets

10/9 — Santa Barbara • UCSB Arts & Lectures — Reserve Tickets

COLORADO

10/22 — Denver • Harkins Theatres Northfield 18 — Buy Tickets

10/22 — Salida • A Church Salida — Buy Tickets

CONNECTICUT

10/22 — New Haven • Cinemark North Haven — Buy Tickets

DELAWARE

9/20, 10/2 - 10/16 — Lewes • Cinema Art Theater (EXTENDED!) — Buy Tickets

FLORIDA

10/22 — Fort Lauderdale • AMC Coral Ridge 10 — Buy Tickets

10/3 - 10/5 & 10/10 - 10/12 — Gainesville • Hippodrome Theatre (JUST ADDED!) — Buy Tickets

12/3 — Lake Buena Vista • AMC Disney Springs 24 (Community Organized Event) — Help Bring This To The Screen

11/19 — Leesburg • AMC Lake Square 12 (Community Organized Event) — Help Bring This To The Screen

11/24 — Melbourne • AMC Avenue 16 (Community Organized Event) — Help Bring This To The Screen

GEORGIA

10/8 — Atlanta • AMC Phipps Plaza 14 (Community Organized Event) — SOLD OUT

10/17 - 10/23 — Atlanta • Tara Theatre — Tickets Coming Soon

10/22 — Savannah • AMC Savannah 11 — Buy Tickets

HAWAII

10/22 — Honolulu • Consolidated Theatres Kahala — Buy Tickets

IDAHO

10/19 — Moscow • Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre (JUST ADDED!) — Reserve Tickets

ILLINOIS

10/22 — Chicago • AMC River East 21 — SOLD OUT

10/22 — Naperville • AMC Naperville 16 — Buy Tickets

11/12 — Normal • AMC Normal 14 (Community Organized Event) — Help Bring This To The Screen

10/22 — Springfield • AMC Springfield 12 — Buy Tickets

INDIANA

10/22 — Indianapolis • AMC Indianapolis 17 — Buy Tickets

KANSAS

10/27 — Wichita • AMC Northrock 14 (Community Organized Event) — Buy Tickets

KENTUCKY

10/22 — Louisville • AMC Stonybrook 20 — Buy Tickets

MAINE

10/10 - 10/16 — Bar Harbor • Reel Pizza Cinerama (JUST ADDED!) — Buy Tickets

10/20 — Boothbay Harbor • Harbor Theater — Buy Tickets

11/7 - 11/10 — Dover-Foxcroft • Center Theatre (JUST ADDED!) — Buy Tickets

9/5 - 9/7, 9/10 - 9/11, 9/13, & 10/10 — Portland • Portland Museum of Art (EXTENDED!) — Buy Tickets

MARYLAND

12/8 — Annapolis • Annapolis Harbour 9 (Community Organized Event) — Help Bring This To The Screen

10/22 — Baltimore • AMC White Marsh 16 — Buy Tickets

10/22 — College Park • AMC Center Park 8 — Buy Tickets

MASSACHUSETTS

10/22 — Boston • AMC Boston Common 19 — Buy Tickets

10/8 & 10/9 — Maynard • Maynard Fine Arts Theatre (JUST ADDED!) — Buy Tickets

MICHIGAN

10/22 — Detroit • AMC Livonia 20 — Buy Tickets

11/20 — Kalamazoo • Goodrich Quality Kalamazoo 10 (Community Organized Event) — Help Bring This To The Screen

11/24 — Taylor • Cinemark Southland Center and XD (Community Organized Event) — Help Bring This To The Screen

MINNESOTA

11/19 — Edina • AMC Southdale 16 (Community Organized Event) — Help Bring This To The Screen

8/15 - 9/4, 9/29 - 10/9 — Minneapolis • Riverview Theater (EXTENDED!) — Buy Tickets

MISSOURI

10/15 — Creve Coeur • AMC Creve Coeur 12 (Community Organized Event) — SOLD OUT

MONTANA

10/22 — Missoula • AMC Missoula 12 — Buy Tickets

NEBRASKA

10/22 — Omaha • Majestic Cinema of Omaha — Buy Tickets

NEVADA

10/22 — Las Vegas • AMC Rainbow 12 Promenade — Buy Tickets

11/10 — Las Vegas • AMC Town Square 18 (Community Organized Event) — SOLD OUT

10/22 — Reno • Reno Parklane 16 — Buy Tickets

NEW JERSEY

11/24 — Rockaway • AMC Rockaway 16 (Community Organized Event) — Help Bring This To The Screen

10/13 — Spring Lake • Spring Lake Community Theatre (Community Organized Event) — Buy Tickets

10/22 — Voorhees • AMC Voorhees 16 — Buy Tickets

NEW YORK

9/28, 10/18 — Manlius • Manlius Cinema (EXTENDED!) — Buy Tickets

10/22 — New York City (UWS) • AMC Lincoln Square 13 — Buy Tickets

NORTH CAROLINA

10/22 — Asheville • AMC River Hills 10 — SOLD OUT

11/5 — Asheville • AMC River Hills 10 (JUST ADDED!) — Buy Tickets

10/22 — Charlotte • AMC Carolina Pavilion — Buy Tickets

10/15 — Durham • AMC Southpoint 17 (Community Organized Event) — SOLD OUT

12/10 — Greenville • AMC Fire Tower 12 (Community Organized Event) — Help Bring This To The Screen

12/3 — Morrisville • AMC Park Place 16 (Community Organized Event) — Help Bring This To The Screen

10/8 & 10/9 — Raleigh • The Rialto (JUST ADDED!) — Buy Tickets

NOVA SCOTIA

11/5 — Wolfville • Al Whittle Theatre (JUST ADDED!) — Tickets Coming Soon

OHIO

10/22 — Yellow Springs • Little Art Theatre — Buy Tickets

OREGON

9/5 - 10/9 — Ashland • Varsity Theatre (EXTENDED!) — Buy Tickets

11/19 — Hood River • Columbia Center for the Arts — Tickets Coming Soon

10/22 — Portland • Portland Eastport Plaza — Buy Tickets

PENNSYLVANIA

10/22 — Philadelphia • Cinemark University City Penn 6 — Buy Tickets

10/22 — Pittsburgh • AMC CLASSIC South Hills Village — Buy Tickets

9/22, 9/26, 9/30, 10/3 & 10/8 — Tunkhannock • Dietrich Theater (part of Fall Fest!) — Buy Tickets

TENNESSEE

10/22 — Memphis • Paradiso Cinema Grill 16 (EDUCATION & DEMOCRACY NIGHT!) — Buy Tickets

10/22 — Nashville • AMC Bellevue 12 (EDUCATION & DEMOCRACY NIGHT) — Buy Tickets

TEXAS

10/28 — Austin • AMC Barton Creek Square (Community Organized Event) — Help Bring This To The Screen

10/22 — Dallas • AMC NorthPark 15 — Buy Tickets

10/22 — El Paso • Cinemark East Montana + XD — Buy Tickets

10/22 — Fort Worth • AMC Lake Worth 14 — Buy Tickets

10/22 — Houston • AMC Gulf Pointe 30 — Buy Tickets

10/22 — San Antonio • AMC River Center 11 — Buy Tickets

UTAH

10/22 — Park City • Megaplex at Park City — Buy Tickets

VIRGINIA

12/8 — Ashburn • AMC Loudon 11 (Community Organized Event) — Help Bring This To The Screen

9/27 & 10/11 — Ashland • Ashland Theatre (EXTENDED!) — Buy Tickets

10/22 — Charlottesville • Violet Crown Charlottesville — Buy Tickets

10/8 & 10/15 — Harrisonburg • Court Square Theater (JUST ADDED!) — Buy Tickets

10/22 — Richmond • Movieland at Boulevard Square — SOLD OUT

11/5 — Richmond • Movieland at Boulevard Square (JUST ADDED!) — Buy Tickets

10/27 — Staunton • Visulite Cinemas (JUST ADDED!) — Buy Tickets

WASHINGTON

11/5 — Lynnwood • AMC Alderwood 16 (Community Organized Event) — Buy Tickets

10/22 — Olympia • Century Capital Mall 14 — Buy Tickets

9/21 & 10/12 — Seattle • Grand Illusion Cinema at SIFF Film Center — Buy Tickets

10/22 — Seattle • AMC Pacific Place 11 — Buy Tickets

11/12 — Walla Walla • Gesa Power House Theatre (JUST ADDED!) — Buy Tickets

WEST VIRGINIA

10/11 — Shepherdstown • Shepherdstown Opera House (JUST ADDED!) — Buy Tickets

WISCONSIN

10/8 — Appleton • Valley Grand Cinema (Community Organized Event) — Buy Tickets

10/19 — Madison • Barrymore Theatre (JUST ADDED!) — Buy Tickets

10/22 — Madison • Ultra Point Cinema — SOLD OUT

10/22 — Milwaukee • AMC Mayfair Mall 18 — Buy Tickets

11/24 — Rothschild • Cedar Creek Cinema (Community Organized Event) — Help Bring This To The Screen