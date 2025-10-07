New Screenings of The Last Class Near You
Our latest list of film showings across the country
Hello, friends!
We’re still adding new theaters across the country for our film! Scroll down for the full list of showings, or click this orange button to see the list on our website:
This week, we’re showcasing 18 new community-organized screenings. These events are launched by people like you who brought The Last Class to their local theaters using a “theatrical on demand”model. These screenings are only confirmed when a minimum number of tickets are reserved (around 50). People who reserve tickets are only charged if the screening actually happens.
Help make these 18 screenings happen! If you live in one of these places, or know someone who does, please buy tickets and spread the word.
Here are the links to the ticket pages for the 18 cities where your support can bring The Last Class to the silver screen:
12/3 at 7p in Montgomery, AL - Buy tix
12/10 at 7p in Brentwood, CA - Buy tix
11/5 at 7p in Montebello, CA - Buy tix
12/1 at 10a in Oxnard, CA - Buy tix
11/17 at 7p in San Jose, CA - Buy tix
12/3 at 7p in Lake Buena Vista, FL - Buy tix
11/19 at 7p in Leesburg, FL - Buy tix
11/24 at 6p in Melbourne, FL - Buy tix
11/12 at 7p in Normal, IL - Buy tix
12/8 at 6p Annapolis, MD - Buy tix
11/20 at 7:30p Kalamazoo, MI - Buy tix
11/24 at 7p - Taylor, MI - Buy tix
12/10 at 2:30p - Greenville, NC - Buy tix
12/3 at 6:30p - Morrisville, NC - Buy tix
10/28 at 7p - Austin, TX - Buy tix
12/8 at 7p - Ashburn, VA - Buy tix
11/24 at 7p - Rothschild, WI - Buy tix
Theater Spotlight:
This week we’re shining a light on the historic Barrymore Theatre in Madison, Wisconsin. Built in 1929, this 971-seat landmark has hosted thousands of shows during its long life, from rock concerts to live theater and stand-up comedy to ballet. And on Oct. 18th it will screen The Last Class about Prof. Robert Reich!
Tickets are on sale for the 10/18 Madison show now, and going fast! Buy them HERE or at https://barrymorelive.com/event/the-last-class/.
A big thank you to The Barrymore, and to all of you, Last Classers—see you at the movies!
Best,
Heather & Elliot
ALABAMA
12/3 — Montgomery • AMC Chantilly 13 (Community Organized Event) — Help Bring This To The Screen
ARIZONA
10/22 — Phoenix • AMC Arizona Center 24 — SOLD OUT
11/5 — Phoenix • AMC Arizona Center 24 (JUST ADDED!) — Buy Tickets
10/22 — Tucson • Century Park Place 20 — Buy Tickets
CALIFORNIA
10/8 — Berkeley • Zellerbach Hall at UC Berkeley — SOLD OUT
12/10 — Brentwood • AMC Brentwood 14 (Community Organized Event) — Help Bring This To The Screen
11/05 — Montebello • AMC Montebello 10 (Community Organized Event) — Help Bring This To The Screen
10/22 — Monterey • Cinemark Century Monterey 13 — Buy Tickets
10/22 — Mountain View • Century Cinema 16 — Buy Tickets
10/10 — Ojai • Ojai Playhouse (JUST ADDED!) — Buy Tickets
11/19 — Orange • AMC Orange 30 (Community Organized Event) — SOLD OUT
12/1 — Oxnard • Century RiverPark 16 & XD (Community Organized Event) — Help Bring This To The Screen
10/22 — Pasadena • Regency Academy Cinemas — SOLD OUT
10/22 — San Jose • AMC Saratoga 14 — SOLD OUT
11/17 — San Jose • AMC Saratoga 14 (Community Organized Event) — Help Bring This To The Screen
10/11 & 10/12 — San Luis Obispo • Palm Theatre (JUST ADDED!) — Buy Tickets
10/9 — Santa Barbara • UCSB Arts & Lectures — Reserve Tickets
COLORADO
10/22 — Denver • Harkins Theatres Northfield 18 — Buy Tickets
10/22 — Salida • A Church Salida — Buy Tickets
CONNECTICUT
10/22 — New Haven • Cinemark North Haven — Buy Tickets
DELAWARE
9/20, 10/2 - 10/16 — Lewes • Cinema Art Theater (EXTENDED!) — Buy Tickets
FLORIDA
10/22 — Fort Lauderdale • AMC Coral Ridge 10 — Buy Tickets
10/3 - 10/5 & 10/10 - 10/12 — Gainesville • Hippodrome Theatre (JUST ADDED!) — Buy Tickets
12/3 — Lake Buena Vista • AMC Disney Springs 24 (Community Organized Event) — Help Bring This To The Screen
11/19 — Leesburg • AMC Lake Square 12 (Community Organized Event) — Help Bring This To The Screen
11/24 — Melbourne • AMC Avenue 16 (Community Organized Event) — Help Bring This To The Screen
GEORGIA
10/8 — Atlanta • AMC Phipps Plaza 14 (Community Organized Event) — SOLD OUT
10/17 - 10/23 — Atlanta • Tara Theatre — Tickets Coming Soon
10/22 — Savannah • AMC Savannah 11 — Buy Tickets
HAWAII
10/22 — Honolulu • Consolidated Theatres Kahala — Buy Tickets
IDAHO
10/19 — Moscow • Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre (JUST ADDED!) — Reserve Tickets
ILLINOIS
10/22 — Chicago • AMC River East 21 — SOLD OUT
10/22 — Naperville • AMC Naperville 16 — Buy Tickets
11/12 — Normal • AMC Normal 14 (Community Organized Event) — Help Bring This To The Screen
10/22 — Springfield • AMC Springfield 12 — Buy Tickets
INDIANA
10/22 — Indianapolis • AMC Indianapolis 17 — Buy Tickets
KANSAS
10/27 — Wichita • AMC Northrock 14 (Community Organized Event) — Buy Tickets
KENTUCKY
10/22 — Louisville • AMC Stonybrook 20 — Buy Tickets
MAINE
10/10 - 10/16 — Bar Harbor • Reel Pizza Cinerama (JUST ADDED!) — Buy Tickets
10/20 — Boothbay Harbor • Harbor Theater — Buy Tickets
11/7 - 11/10 — Dover-Foxcroft • Center Theatre (JUST ADDED!) — Buy Tickets
9/5 - 9/7, 9/10 - 9/11, 9/13, & 10/10 — Portland • Portland Museum of Art (EXTENDED!) — Buy Tickets
MARYLAND
12/8 — Annapolis • Annapolis Harbour 9 (Community Organized Event) — Help Bring This To The Screen
10/22 — Baltimore • AMC White Marsh 16 — Buy Tickets
10/22 — College Park • AMC Center Park 8 — Buy Tickets
MASSACHUSETTS
10/22 — Boston • AMC Boston Common 19 — Buy Tickets
10/8 & 10/9 — Maynard • Maynard Fine Arts Theatre (JUST ADDED!) — Buy Tickets
MICHIGAN
10/22 — Detroit • AMC Livonia 20 — Buy Tickets
11/20 — Kalamazoo • Goodrich Quality Kalamazoo 10 (Community Organized Event) — Help Bring This To The Screen
11/24 — Taylor • Cinemark Southland Center and XD (Community Organized Event) — Help Bring This To The Screen
MINNESOTA
11/19 — Edina • AMC Southdale 16 (Community Organized Event) — Help Bring This To The Screen
8/15 - 9/4, 9/29 - 10/9 — Minneapolis • Riverview Theater (EXTENDED!) — Buy Tickets
MISSOURI
10/15 — Creve Coeur • AMC Creve Coeur 12 (Community Organized Event) — SOLD OUT
MONTANA
10/22 — Missoula • AMC Missoula 12 — Buy Tickets
NEBRASKA
10/22 — Omaha • Majestic Cinema of Omaha — Buy Tickets
NEVADA
10/22 — Las Vegas • AMC Rainbow 12 Promenade — Buy Tickets
11/10 — Las Vegas • AMC Town Square 18 (Community Organized Event) — SOLD OUT
10/22 — Reno • Reno Parklane 16 — Buy Tickets
NEW JERSEY
11/24 — Rockaway • AMC Rockaway 16 (Community Organized Event) — Help Bring This To The Screen
10/13 — Spring Lake • Spring Lake Community Theatre (Community Organized Event) — Buy Tickets
10/22 — Voorhees • AMC Voorhees 16 — Buy Tickets
NEW YORK
9/28, 10/18 — Manlius • Manlius Cinema (EXTENDED!) — Buy Tickets
10/22 — New York City (UWS) • AMC Lincoln Square 13 — Buy Tickets
NORTH CAROLINA
10/22 — Asheville • AMC River Hills 10 — SOLD OUT
11/5 — Asheville • AMC River Hills 10 (JUST ADDED!) — Buy Tickets
10/22 — Charlotte • AMC Carolina Pavilion — Buy Tickets
10/15 — Durham • AMC Southpoint 17 (Community Organized Event) — SOLD OUT
12/10 — Greenville • AMC Fire Tower 12 (Community Organized Event) — Help Bring This To The Screen
12/3 — Morrisville • AMC Park Place 16 (Community Organized Event) — Help Bring This To The Screen
10/8 & 10/9 — Raleigh • The Rialto (JUST ADDED!) — Buy Tickets
NOVA SCOTIA
11/5 — Wolfville • Al Whittle Theatre (JUST ADDED!) — Tickets Coming Soon
OHIO
10/22 — Yellow Springs • Little Art Theatre — Buy Tickets
OREGON
9/5 - 10/9 — Ashland • Varsity Theatre (EXTENDED!) — Buy Tickets
11/19 — Hood River • Columbia Center for the Arts — Tickets Coming Soon
10/22 — Portland • Portland Eastport Plaza — Buy Tickets
PENNSYLVANIA
10/22 — Philadelphia • Cinemark University City Penn 6 — Buy Tickets
10/22 — Pittsburgh • AMC CLASSIC South Hills Village — Buy Tickets
9/22, 9/26, 9/30, 10/3 & 10/8 — Tunkhannock • Dietrich Theater (part of Fall Fest!) — Buy Tickets
TENNESSEE
10/22 — Memphis • Paradiso Cinema Grill 16 (EDUCATION & DEMOCRACY NIGHT!) — Buy Tickets
10/22 — Nashville • AMC Bellevue 12 (EDUCATION & DEMOCRACY NIGHT) — Buy Tickets
TEXAS
10/28 — Austin • AMC Barton Creek Square (Community Organized Event) — Help Bring This To The Screen
10/22 — Dallas • AMC NorthPark 15 — Buy Tickets
10/22 — El Paso • Cinemark East Montana + XD — Buy Tickets
10/22 — Fort Worth • AMC Lake Worth 14 — Buy Tickets
10/22 — Houston • AMC Gulf Pointe 30 — Buy Tickets
10/22 — San Antonio • AMC River Center 11 — Buy Tickets
UTAH
10/22 — Park City • Megaplex at Park City — Buy Tickets
VIRGINIA
12/8 — Ashburn • AMC Loudon 11 (Community Organized Event) — Help Bring This To The Screen
9/27 & 10/11 — Ashland • Ashland Theatre (EXTENDED!) — Buy Tickets
10/22 — Charlottesville • Violet Crown Charlottesville — Buy Tickets
10/8 & 10/15 — Harrisonburg • Court Square Theater (JUST ADDED!) — Buy Tickets
10/22 — Richmond • Movieland at Boulevard Square — SOLD OUT
11/5 — Richmond • Movieland at Boulevard Square (JUST ADDED!) — Buy Tickets
10/27 — Staunton • Visulite Cinemas (JUST ADDED!) — Buy Tickets
WASHINGTON
11/5 — Lynnwood • AMC Alderwood 16 (Community Organized Event) — Buy Tickets
10/22 — Olympia • Century Capital Mall 14 — Buy Tickets
9/21 & 10/12 — Seattle • Grand Illusion Cinema at SIFF Film Center — Buy Tickets
10/22 — Seattle • AMC Pacific Place 11 — Buy Tickets
11/12 — Walla Walla • Gesa Power House Theatre (JUST ADDED!) — Buy Tickets
WEST VIRGINIA
10/11 — Shepherdstown • Shepherdstown Opera House (JUST ADDED!) — Buy Tickets
WISCONSIN
10/8 — Appleton • Valley Grand Cinema (Community Organized Event) — Buy Tickets
10/19 — Madison • Barrymore Theatre (JUST ADDED!) — Buy Tickets
10/22 — Madison • Ultra Point Cinema — SOLD OUT
10/22 — Milwaukee • AMC Mayfair Mall 18 — Buy Tickets
11/24 — Rothschild • Cedar Creek Cinema (Community Organized Event) — Help Bring This To The Screen
