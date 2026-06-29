Heather Lofthouse, Elliot Kirschner & Robert Reich live-watching The Last Class

Dear friends,

We still can’t believe how many of you joined us last December for our live watchalong of The Last Class film about Prof. Reich’s final semester of teaching.

So we’re doing it one more time.

On Wednesday, July 8 at 5:30 p.m. PT / 8:30 p.m. ET, we’ll gather with Bob, and hopefully many of you, for one final live experience of The Last Class. We’ll watch the film together, share behind-the-scenes insights, answer your questions, and celebrate this incredible journey with all of you.

RSVP for the Watchalong

This will be our final live watchalong of The Last Class — and we’d love for you to be there.

There’s also a special surprise: Everyone who joins us live will see an exclusive preview at our next film, coming to theaters this September.

We’re holding a one final live experience to watch The Last Class live with Prof. Reich and us.

RSVP for the Watchalong

Here’s what you need to know:

The watchalong takes place Wednesday, July 8, and will start right at 5:30 p.m. PT / 8:30 p.m. ET.

When you RSVP, you’ll be added to a special watchalong email list.

On the day of the event, you’ll receive a private YouTube link via email.

At the scheduled start time, Bob, Heather, and Elliot will join live.

We’ll watch The Last Class together and offer commentary during the film.

Afterward, we’ll host a live Q&A and answer your questions.

We’ll conclude the event with a special preview scene from our new film.

When the event ends, the film will no longer be available through the watchalong link.

Signing up for the watchalong is FREE. But for those that can afford it, we will offer the opportunity to donate to support our work.

Additional information: This is a LIVE event, so there will be no ability to pause or rewind the film while watching, sort of like television was in the olden days. If you sign up within an hour of the start time, your confirmation email will redirect you to the live YouTube link. The RSVP page will close 15 minutes after the film starts (5:45 p.m. PT / 8:45 p.m. ET), but the YouTube link will be live and accessible the whole time.

This is our final live online gathering around The Last Class (for now), so we’d love for you to be there.

RSVP for the Watchalong

Hope to see you on July 8,

Heather and Elliot