Hi Friends,

Theaters across the country continue to add The Work in Progress film to their marquee! Thank you to all of you seeing it, and telling your friends and family to see it.

Tomorrow night, The Work in Progress opens at the legendary Landmark’s Nuart Theatre in West LA, and Elliot and I will be there for Q&As after the 7:00 pm screenings on Friday, October 23 and Saturday, October 24. Come see us!

If you’re in LA (or, parts of it that are close enough to get to the Westside in 2026), please join. And please tell others to come. I’m excited to return to my hometown to see some familiar faces, meet some new ones, and share this film with my fellow Angelenos.

Los Angeles: Nuart Theatre, October 23 & 24

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And speaking of homecomings, our wonderful director, Ian Cheney, is bringing the film to his home state of Maine, which is featured prominently in the movie. Ian will be joining audiences for conversations in Waldoboro, Portland, Damariscotta, and Dover-Foxcroft.

Maine screenings with Ian:

One of the most rewarding parts of making The Work in Progress has been getting to talk with audiences afterward. The questions, stories, and many perspectives people share remind us why we wanted to make this film in the first place.

We’re planning more trips to places where we filmed, including Birmingham, Alabama, Chicago and Hawaii.

In a way, the whole film is about home. The country we share, the people who make it what it is, and how we find our way forward together, even when we don’t agree.

So if we’re coming to a theater near you, please join us. Maybe even bring someone who sees the world a little differently. We’d love to keep the conversation going.

Hope to see you at the movies!

Heather

Upcoming Screenings Across the Country

Arizona

October 27 — Tucson • The Loft Cinema

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November 6–12 — Sedona • Mary D. Fisher Theatre

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California

October 23–29 — Los Angeles • Landmark’s Nuart Theatre

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Q&A with producers Heather Lofthouse and Elliot Kirschner following the 7pm screenings on October 23 & 24.

October 23–29 — San Diego • Media Arts Center San Diego

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October 26 — Grass Valley • Prime Cinemas Sutton

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October 29 — Auburn • Auburn State Theatre

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November 7 — Long Beach • Art Theatre of Long Beach

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November 7 — Stinson Beach • Stinson Beach Documentary Film Festival

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Colorado

October 23 — Cortez • The Sunflower Theatre

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Iowa

November 17 — Des Moines • Varsity Cinema

Tickets coming soon

Maine

October 22 — Waldoboro • The Waldo Theatre

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Q&A with director Ian Cheney.

October 25 — Portland • Portland Museum of Art

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Q&A with director Ian Cheney.

October 27 — Rockland • Strand Theatre

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November 19 — Damariscotta • Lincoln Theater

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Q&A with director Ian Cheney.

November 21 — Dover-Foxcroft • Center Theatre

Tickets coming soon

Q&A with director Ian Cheney.

New York

November 5 — Rosendale • Rosendale Theatre

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Oregon

October 23–29 — Corvallis • Darkside Cinema

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Vermont

November 6–19 — St. Johnsbury • Catamount Arts

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Wyoming

November 6–8 — Jackson Hole • Center for the Arts

Tickets coming soon