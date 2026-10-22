Hi Friends,
Theaters across the country continue to add The Work in Progress film to their marquee! Thank you to all of you seeing it, and telling your friends and family to see it.
Tomorrow night, The Work in Progress opens at the legendary Landmark’s Nuart Theatre in West LA, and Elliot and I will be there for Q&As after the 7:00 pm screenings on Friday, October 23 and Saturday, October 24. Come see us!
If you’re in LA (or, parts of it that are close enough to get to the Westside in 2026), please join. And please tell others to come. I’m excited to return to my hometown to see some familiar faces, meet some new ones, and share this film with my fellow Angelenos.
Los Angeles: Nuart Theatre, October 23 & 24
And speaking of homecomings, our wonderful director, Ian Cheney, is bringing the film to his home state of Maine, which is featured prominently in the movie. Ian will be joining audiences for conversations in Waldoboro, Portland, Damariscotta, and Dover-Foxcroft.
Maine screenings with Ian:
October 25: Portland Museum of Art, Portland
November 19: Lincoln Theater, Damariscotta
November 21: Center Theatre, Dover-Foxcroft (tickets coming soon)
One of the most rewarding parts of making The Work in Progress has been getting to talk with audiences afterward. The questions, stories, and many perspectives people share remind us why we wanted to make this film in the first place.
We’re planning more trips to places where we filmed, including Birmingham, Alabama, Chicago and Hawaii.
In a way, the whole film is about home. The country we share, the people who make it what it is, and how we find our way forward together, even when we don’t agree.
So if we’re coming to a theater near you, please join us. Maybe even bring someone who sees the world a little differently. We’d love to keep the conversation going.
Hope to see you at the movies!
Heather
Upcoming Screenings Across the Country
Arizona
October 27 — Tucson • The Loft Cinema
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November 6–12 — Sedona • Mary D. Fisher Theatre
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California
October 23–29 — Los Angeles • Landmark’s Nuart Theatre
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Q&A with producers Heather Lofthouse and Elliot Kirschner following the 7pm screenings on October 23 & 24.
October 23–29 — San Diego • Media Arts Center San Diego
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October 26 — Grass Valley • Prime Cinemas Sutton
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October 29 — Auburn • Auburn State Theatre
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November 7 — Long Beach • Art Theatre of Long Beach
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November 7 — Stinson Beach • Stinson Beach Documentary Film Festival
Buy Passes
Colorado
October 23 — Cortez • The Sunflower Theatre
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Iowa
November 17 — Des Moines • Varsity Cinema
Tickets coming soon
Maine
October 22 — Waldoboro • The Waldo Theatre
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Q&A with director Ian Cheney.
October 25 — Portland • Portland Museum of Art
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Q&A with director Ian Cheney.
October 27 — Rockland • Strand Theatre
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November 19 — Damariscotta • Lincoln Theater
More Info
Q&A with director Ian Cheney.
November 21 — Dover-Foxcroft • Center Theatre
Tickets coming soon
Q&A with director Ian Cheney.
New York
November 5 — Rosendale • Rosendale Theatre
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Oregon
October 23–29 — Corvallis • Darkside Cinema
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Vermont
November 6–19 — St. Johnsbury • Catamount Arts
Tickets coming soon
Wyoming
November 6–8 — Jackson Hole • Center for the Arts
Tickets coming soon
Saw it in Albuquerque. An evening well spent. And popcorn.
What about Washington State Seattle