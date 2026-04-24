The Last Class with Robert Reich

The Last Class with Robert Reich

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Janet Bergamo's avatar
Janet Bergamo
Apr 24

Absolutely, We the People look forward to viewing “The Last Class” again. It should be in middle school & high school curriculae worldwide.

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Susan D's avatar
Susan D
Apr 24

We would love to watch it again !! Thank you so much for doing this. I already recommended it to my mother, who was a teacher. She is a Trump supporter, so I’m curious what she will think of it.

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