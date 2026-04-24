Dear Friends,

It’s been ages since we reached out. We hope you’re doing as well as can be expected.

We have some big news around our film “The Last Class” about Robert Reich’s final semester of teaching. And we wanted you to be the first to know.

Starting May 15, 2026, we will be offering the film for home viewing. It will be available through Substack and directly from our website. And you will be able to watch it anywhere in the world. So if you live in Naples, Italy, Naples, Florida, or anywhere in between, and you’re a fan of Prof. Reich, believe in the power of education, or just want to see a great film, please be on the lookout for more Substack emails from us for when it goes live.

“The Last Class” shows a side of Prof. Reich the world has yet to see—his inspirational and unexpected approaches to teaching, his profound humanity, and his unwavering belief in education’s ability to triumph over cynicism and despair. If you know others who would be interested in seeing it, please encourage them to sign up for this newsletter:

This film has had an incredible theatrical run that has exceeded our expectations, and it continues. The film has played in over 300 theaters and is playing in both Hanover, New Hampshire and Birmingham, Alabama next month. And it was the #5 documentary of 2025. Thanks to you all.

And now, we can finally make the film available for you to watch at home starting May 15, 2026. We will share details over the next two weeks. Get your popcorn ready.

Many of you have seen this film already, right? We’re curious, would you watch it again? If so, with friends and family? And for those of you who haven’t seen it, do you plan to rent it and watch it with family and/or friends? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

All best,

Heather (Producer) and Elliot (Director)