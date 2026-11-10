Hi friends,

We’re still pinching ourselves about last Tuesday night!

We’re excited to remind you to sign up for our free live watchalong of our new film, The Work in Progress, this coming Tuesday with Prof. Robert Reich!

More than 10,000 of you have already registered. And so many of you have donated to support our work. Thank you.

Spread the word!

Sign up for the November 17 watchalong now here, or by clicking this orange button:

Sign Up For the Watchalong Here

It’ll take place on Tuesday, November 17 at 5:00 p.m. PT / 8:00 p.m. ET — with Prof. Reich joining us to speak before and after the film, and provide some commentary while it plays.

Here’s what you need to know:

The watchalong is Tuesday, November 17 at 5:00 p.m. PT / 8:00 p.m. ET.

When you sign up you will be added to a special watchalong email list.

The morning of Tuesday, November 17, you will receive an email with a YouTube link.

At 5:00 p.m. PT/ 8:00 p.m. ET this link will go live with Prof. Reich, Heather, and Elliot.

Bob, Heather, and Elliot will offer some live commentary during the film.

A short Q&A with Ian Cheney, the film’s director, will follow.

When the event ends, the link for the film will no longer be watchable.

Signing up for the watchalong is FREE. But for those that can afford it, we will offer the opportunity to donate so that the film can be shared more widely.

Sign Up For the Watchalong Here

And our apologies to those of you in Europe and elsewhere for whom the timing doesn’t work. We’ll make sure you have an opportunity to see the film soon.

Hope to see you on November 17,

Heather and Elliot