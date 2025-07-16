Dear moviegoers,

Last night, hundreds of you gathered in theaters across the country to watch The Last Class, a film about Robert Reich, from Boston to Evanston, Illinois, to Salt Lake City, to Vancouver, Washington.

The two of us were thrilled to join a sold-out crowd at the beautiful Sebastiani Theatre, a 91-year-old movie palace in Sonoma, California.

The Sebastiani Theater in Sonoma, California showing "The Last Class"

If you’ve seen the movie, we’d love to hear from you:

Where did you watch it?

Who were you with?

Did you meet new people at the theater?

And most importantly: What did you think of the film?

Thank you for showing up. Community is critically important—now more than ever.

We invite you to join the discussion in the comments section below:

We’re adding more screenings daily thanks to strong ticket sales and your incredible support.

“The Last Class” is becoming a phenomenon—and it’s helping to reinvigorate the bottom line of independent theaters across the country.

Please help us spread the word. You can stay up-to-date on new showtimes and cities by visiting: thelastclassfilm.com

Upload your photos from attending the film and tag us using #thelastclassfilm, or simply mention “The Last Class” in your post—we’ll find you!

Of course there are many ways to watch movies these days, but we still believe the best experience—by far—is in a movie theater (with popcorn). We also believe that the more people who go to the movies and watch a film on a truly big screen, in community with others, the more moviegoing can become part of everyday life—just like it used to be.

See you at the movies,

Elliot and Heather