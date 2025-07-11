Dearest moviegoers,
Many of you have been asking us for the latest list of where you can see our new film The Last Class. Thank you! We’re excited that this story about master educator Prof. Robert Reich is inspiring so many of you go to movie theaters. It’s a story of Prof. Reich as you’ve never seen him before—his empowering and unexpected approaches to teaching, his profound humanity, and his unwavering belief in education’s ability to triumph over cynicism.
This week’s Los Angeles premiere was something truly special — a full house, thoughtful questions, and the kind of spirited conversation that reminds us why we made this film in the first place.
We’re rapidly adding new showings and theaters, and using all of the ticket sales to convince more theaters that there is a serious demand for this film. You are literally changing the trajectory of this film’s release!
We are hearing that each screening seems to have its own particular character—shaped by those who watch it and the conversations that ensue with friends and even the people you just met sitting next to you. In many ways, these screenings aren’t that different from what can happen in a classroom. We come together to confront new ideas, challenge our assumptions, and learn from each other, in community.
We’re constantly adding new shows so please continue to visit our website here, which is being updated hourly. We also want to know where you are, so we can bring the movie to you. If you haven’t already, please fill out our survey here and forward this email to your networks.
See you at the movies!
Arizona
7/11-7/17 — Sedona • Mary D. Fisher Theatre — Buy Tickets
7/27 — Tucson • The Loft Cinema — Buy Tickets
California
7/4 - 7/17 — Berkeley • Rialto Cinemas Elmwood — Buy Tickets
7/12 — Los Angeles • Landmark's Nuart Theatre* — Buy Tickets
*Q&A to follow screening with Director Elliot Kirschner & Producer Heather Lofthouse
7/10 - 7/17 — Los Angeles • Landmark's Nuart Theatre — Buy Tickets
7/13 - 7/15 — Cathedral City • Mary Pickford is D'Place — Buy Tickets
7/14 — Sacramento • Century Arden 14 and XD — SOLD OUT
7/14 — Sonoma • Sebastiani Theatre — SOLD OUT
7/15 — Sebastopol • Rialto Cinemas Sebastopol — Buy Tickets
7/16 — Rolling Hills • South Bay Film Society — Buy Tickets
7/19 & 7/20 — San Rafael • Smith Rafael Film Center — Buy Tickets
8/1 - 8/7 — Modesto • State Theatre of Modesto — Buy Tickets
7/14 — Ventura • Cinemark Century Ventura Downtown 10 — Buy Tickets
9/9 — Folsom • Palladio 16 Cinemas — Buy Tickets
Colorado
7/14 — Denver • AMC 9+CO 10 — SOLD OUT
8/20 - 8/24 — Boulder • Dairy Arts Center — Tickets Coming Soon
Florida
7/25, 7/26 & 7/27 — Fort Lauderdale • Savor Cinema Fort Lauderdale — Buy Tickets
8/15-8/21 — St. Petersburg • Green Light Cinema — Tickets Coming Soon
Georgia
7/11 - 7/17 — Athens • Ciné Athens — Buy Tickets
Kentucky
7/11 - 7/17 — Lexington • Kentucky Theatre — Buy Tickets
Illinois
7/14 — Evanston • AMC Evanston 12 — Buy Tickets (LOW TICKET ALERT)
Indiana
9/11 — Indianapolis • Kan-Kan Cinema — Tickets Coming Soon
Maine
7/18 - 7/20 & 7/24 — Rockland • Strand Theatre — Buy Tickets
Massachusetts
7/14 — Boston • AMC Boston Common 19 — Buy Tickets (LOW TICKET ALERT)
7/18 - 7/24 — Amherst • Amherst Cinema — Tickets Coming Soon
8/12 & 8/15 - 8/21 — Williamstown • Images Cinema — Buy Tickets
New Hampshire
8/8 — Concord • Red River Theatres — Tickets Coming Soon
New Mexico
8/1 - 8/3 — Albuquerque • Guild Cinema — Tickets Coming Soon
New York
6/27 - 7/17 — New York City • Quad Cinema — Buy Tickets
7/11 - 7/17 — Huntington • Cinema Arts Centre — Buy Tickets
7/18 - 7/24 — Albany • Scene One Spectrum 8 Theatres — Tickets Coming Soon
8/5 — Schenectady • Proctors Theatre — Buy Tickets
8/8 - 8/14 — Ithaca • Cinemapolis — Tickets Coming Soon
8/22 - 8/28 — Millerton • The Moviehouse — Tickets Coming Soon
Ohio
7/19 & 7/20 — Columbus • Gateway Film Center — Buy Tickets
7/21 & 7/27 — Cincinnati • Woodward Theater — Buy Tickets
8/6 — Dayton • The Neon — Tickets Coming Soon
Oregon
7/11 - 7/17 — Salem • Salem Cinema — Buy Tickets
7/25 — Corvallis • Darkside Cinema — Tickets Coming Soon
8/8 - 8/14 — Eugene • Art House — Tickets Coming Soon
Pennsylvania
7/25 - 8/7 — Lancaster • Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse — Buy Tickets
Rhode Island
7/15 & 7/20 — Newport • Jane Pickens Theater — Buy Tickets
Texas
7/14 — Austin • AMC Barton Creek Square 14 — Buy Tickets
Utah
7/14 — Salt Lake City • Century Salt Lake 16 and XD — Buy Tickets
Washington
7/14 — Vancouver • AMC Mill Plain 8 — Buy Tickets
7/15 — Tacoma • The Grand Cinema — Buy Tickets
Wisconsin
7/18 - 7/24 — Sparta • Sparta Cinema 6 — Tickets Coming Soon
Still don’t see your city? Click here to find out how to bring The Last Class to a theater near you.
Thank you,
Heather and Elliot
Yay! You're coming to Ithaca. I mean, YOU aren't coming to Ithaca, but your film is and I'm excited! (I have no idea if I'm responsible, but I immediately contacted Cinemopolis about hosting this as soon as I knew about it. So that's gratifying.) Your wisdom and advocacy for justice are big parts of keeping me afloat these days. THANK YOU!
Hello and greetings from Toronto, Canada!
Do you have any plans to arrange screenings up here? I'm sure you have many Canadian fans.
(We loved our little road trip to Ithaca last fall for Leo Kottke, but it feels like that was years ago. We are boycotting travel to the US now, hope you understand, nothing personal against anyone who's likely to be reading this...).