Dearest moviegoers,

Many of you have been asking us for the latest list of where you can see our new film The Last Class. Thank you! We’re excited that this story about master educator Prof. Robert Reich is inspiring so many of you go to movie theaters. It’s a story of Prof. Reich as you’ve never seen him before—his empowering and unexpected approaches to teaching, his profound humanity, and his unwavering belief in education’s ability to triumph over cynicism.

This week’s Los Angeles premiere was something truly special — a full house, thoughtful questions, and the kind of spirited conversation that reminds us why we made this film in the first place.

We’re rapidly adding new showings and theaters, and using all of the ticket sales to convince more theaters that there is a serious demand for this film. You are literally changing the trajectory of this film’s release!

We are hearing that each screening seems to have its own particular character—shaped by those who watch it and the conversations that ensue with friends and even the people you just met sitting next to you. In many ways, these screenings aren’t that different from what can happen in a classroom. We come together to confront new ideas, challenge our assumptions, and learn from each other, in community.

We’re constantly adding new shows so please continue to visit our website here, which is being updated hourly. We also want to know where you are, so we can bring the movie to you. If you haven’t already, please fill out our survey here and forward this email to your networks.

Bring the film to you!

See you at the movies!

Arizona

7/11-7/17 — Sedona • Mary D. Fisher Theatre — Buy Tickets

7/27 — Tucson • The Loft Cinema — Buy Tickets

California

Colorado

7/14 — Denver • AMC 9+CO 10 — SOLD OUT

8/20 - 8/24 — Boulder • Dairy Arts Center — Tickets Coming Soon

Florida

7/25, 7/26 & 7/27 — Fort Lauderdale • Savor Cinema Fort Lauderdale — Buy Tickets

8/15-8/21 — St. Petersburg • Green Light Cinema — Tickets Coming Soon

Georgia

7/11 - 7/17 — Athens • Ciné Athens — Buy Tickets

Kentucky

7/11 - 7/17 — Lexington • Kentucky Theatre — Buy Tickets

Illinois

7/14 — Evanston • AMC Evanston 12 — Buy Tickets (LOW TICKET ALERT)

Indiana

9/11 — Indianapolis • Kan-Kan Cinema — Tickets Coming Soon

Maine

7/18 - 7/20 & 7/24 — Rockland • Strand Theatre — Buy Tickets

Massachusetts

7/14 — Boston • AMC Boston Common 19 — Buy Tickets (LOW TICKET ALERT)

7/18 - 7/24 — Amherst • Amherst Cinema — Tickets Coming Soon

8/12 & 8/15 - 8/21 — Williamstown • Images Cinema — Buy Tickets

New Hampshire

8/8 — Concord • Red River Theatres — Tickets Coming Soon

New Mexico

8/1 - 8/3 — Albuquerque • Guild Cinema — Tickets Coming Soon

New York

6/27 - 7/17 — New York City • Quad Cinema — Buy Tickets

7/11 - 7/17 — Huntington • Cinema Arts Centre — Buy Tickets

7/18 - 7/24 — Albany • Scene One Spectrum 8 Theatres — Tickets Coming Soon

8/5 — Schenectady • Proctors Theatre — Buy Tickets

8/8 - 8/14 — Ithaca • Cinemapolis — Tickets Coming Soon

8/22 - 8/28 — Millerton • The Moviehouse — Tickets Coming Soon

Ohio

7/19 & 7/20 — Columbus • Gateway Film Center — Buy Tickets

7/21 & 7/27 — Cincinnati • Woodward Theater — Buy Tickets

8/6 — Dayton • The Neon — Tickets Coming Soon

Oregon

7/11 - 7/17 — Salem • Salem Cinema — Buy Tickets

7/25 — Corvallis • Darkside Cinema — Tickets Coming Soon

8/8 - 8/14 — Eugene • Art House — Tickets Coming Soon

Pennsylvania

7/25 - 8/7 — Lancaster • Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse — Buy Tickets

Rhode Island

7/15 & 7/20 — Newport • Jane Pickens Theater — Buy Tickets

Texas

7/14 — Austin • AMC Barton Creek Square 14 — Buy Tickets

Utah

7/14 — Salt Lake City • Century Salt Lake 16 and XD — Buy Tickets

Washington

7/14 — Vancouver • AMC Mill Plain 8 — Buy Tickets

7/15 — Tacoma • The Grand Cinema — Buy Tickets

Wisconsin

7/18 - 7/24 — Sparta • Sparta Cinema 6 — Tickets Coming Soon

Still don’t see your city? Click here to find out how to bring The Last Class to a theater near you.

Thank you,

Heather and Elliot

Share