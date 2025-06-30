Thank you New York City!

What a success! This weekend marked the theatrical premiere of THE LAST CLASS film with Robert Reich at the wonderful Quad Cinema in the Big Apple. It’s been a whirlwind few days—a rush of emotions as we saw our little movie hit the big screen. But we’re not done with New York quite yet (or elsewhere). We’re just kicking off a full week run of shows at the Quad in Greenwich Village running through Thursday 7/3.

And we’re asking your help to sell out all of our NYC shows!

On Friday night, we were joined by Prof. Reich for two sold-out performances, followed by spirited Q&A sessions.

As Frank Sinatra crooned about New York, if you can make it there, you can make it anywhere. The more tickets THE LAST CLASS sells in the Big Apple (proving demand for the film), the better chance we have to book the movie in more theaters nationwide.

If you are in New York or know people who are, please, please, please encourage them to see the film over the next five days, and to tell others about it once they do.

You can find all NYC showings at the Quad Cinema and get your tickets HERE: https://quadcinema.com/film/the-last-class/

While in town, we stopped by MSNBC, ABC News, and Democracy Now to discuss the film and the state of democracy:

MSNBC

ABC News

Democracy Now

See you at the movies!

All best,

Elliot and Heather

Share

Leave a comment