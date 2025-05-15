Dear all,

Thank you for joining us for The Last Class, a film about Robert Reich and the culmination of his 40-year teaching career. You’ll experience Professor Reich in his classroom as never before—his inspirational and unexpected approaches to teaching, his profound humanity, and his unwavering belief in education’s ability to triumph over cynicism.

We will use this newsletter (sparingly!) to keep you updated about everything you need to know about the film—where it will be playing, how you can bring it to a theater near you, and eventually where you can stream it.

Using Substack allows us, the filmmakers, to be in direct contact with all of you—to connect and engage in discussion about Professor Reich’s message of income inequality, the fight for the common good, the importance of standing up for American democracy, and the role of education in repairing a broken world.

And now we have a special announcement. Inequality Media Civic Action has just released the film’s trailer and we want you to be among the first to see it.

We’ll see you at the movies.

Best,

Elliot Kirschner (Director) and Heather Lofthouse (Producer)

