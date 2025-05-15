The Last Class with Robert Reich

The Last Class with Robert Reich

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Richard Clark's avatar
Richard Clark
May 15

What a wonderful teacher! Classes are standing room only.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Deborah B.'s avatar
Deborah B.
May 15

The trailer looks so interesting. I can't wait to see the movie! Congratulations Elliott!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
51 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Last Class Film
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture