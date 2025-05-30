Dear Friends,

We’re excited to announce: Tickets are ON SALE for THE LAST CLASS film, Inequality Media Civic Action’s first documentary, about Prof. Robert Reich’s final semester of teaching.

These are just the first theaters we’ve booked. Many more dates and locations will follow.

But here’s the deal, the more tickets we sell to these initial screenings, the more demand we can demonstrate for the film. And the more demand we show, the more theaters we can book in the future.

So if you are in one of these places, please consider buying a ticket and getting your friends, family, and colleagues to join you.

If you live in a place NOT on this list, please complete our viewer poll (if you haven’t already).

And if you haven’t seen the trailer yet, watch it here:

Thank you,

The Last Class film team

Arizona

California

Colorado

DC

Florida

Illinois

Massachusetts

Minnesota

Missouri

Saint Louis, 6/30 Buy Tickets

New Mexico

New York

NYC, 6/27-7/3 Buy Tickets

Schenectady, 8/5 Tickets Coming Soon

Ohio

Cincinnati, 7/21 Buy Tickets

Columbus, 7/19 & 7/20 Tickets Coming Soon

Oregon

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

Texas

Washington

Don’t see your city? Click here to find out how to bring The Last Class to a theater near you.

Share