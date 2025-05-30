Dear Friends,
We’re excited to announce: Tickets are ON SALE for THE LAST CLASS film, Inequality Media Civic Action’s first documentary, about Prof. Robert Reich’s final semester of teaching.
These are just the first theaters we’ve booked. Many more dates and locations will follow.
But here’s the deal, the more tickets we sell to these initial screenings, the more demand we can demonstrate for the film. And the more demand we show, the more theaters we can book in the future.
So if you are in one of these places, please consider buying a ticket and getting your friends, family, and colleagues to join you.
If you live in a place NOT on this list, please complete our viewer poll (if you haven’t already).
And if you haven’t seen the trailer yet, watch it here:
Thank you,
The Last Class film team
Arizona
Scottsdale, 6/30 Buy Tickets
Tucson, 6/30 Buy Tickets
California
Berkeley, 7/1 6:30 p.m. sold out & 4:00 p.m. sold out
Cathedral City, 7/13 - 7/15 Buy Tickets
Los Angeles, 7/10 - 7/17 Tickets Coming Soon
Modesto, 8/1 - 8/7 Tickets Coming Soon
Sacramento, 6/30 Buy Tickets
San Diego, 6/30 Buy Tickets
San Francisco, 6/30 Buy Tickets
San Jose, 6/30 Buy Tickets
Torrance, 7/16 Tickets Coming Soon
Colorado
Denver, 6/30 Buy Tickets
DC
Washington, 6/13 Buy Tickets
Washington, 6/30 Buy Tickets
Florida
Miami, 6/30 Buy Tickets
Illinois
Chicago, 6/30 Buy Tickets
Massachusetts
Cambridge, 6/30 Buy Tickets
Minnesota
Minneapolis, 6/30 Buy Tickets
Missouri
Saint Louis, 6/30 Buy Tickets
New Mexico
Albuquerque, 6/30 Buy Tickets
New York
NYC, 6/27-7/3 Buy Tickets
Schenectady, 8/5 Tickets Coming Soon
Ohio
Cincinnati, 7/21 Buy Tickets
Columbus, 7/19 & 7/20 Tickets Coming Soon
Oregon
Portland, 6/30 Buy Tickets
Pennsylvania
Philadelphia, 6/30 Buy Tickets
Rhode Island
Newport, 7/15 & 7/20 Buy Tickets
Texas
Austin, 6/30 Buy Tickets
Houston, 6/30 Buy Tickets
Washington
Seattle, 6/30 Buy Tickets
Don’t see your city? Click here to find out how to bring The Last Class to a theater near you.
I’d pay to stream it.
Way ahead of you! Trying to get it shown in another town in RI! We’re close to CT and always get them to do lots of things over here! I wish you well in this endeavor, and ALL YOU DO!