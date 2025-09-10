Hello, again, friends of The Last Class!
So yesterday we sent a list of a bunch of new theaters The Last Class will be playing in on October 22nd for our one-night-only, 50-city Education & Democracy Night. You can find them below.
But we forgot to once again share all of the theaters we are ALREADY playing at or will be soon. Oops. So here’s the full list of all current and planned showings of The Last Class film! We’ve added direct links to buy tickets (aka “buy tix”). It’s impressive, thanks to all of you. Please keep spreading the word about our little film.
ALASKA
9/15 & 9/17 — Anchorage • Bear Tooth Theatrepub — Buy Tix
ARIZONA
9/27 — Phoenix • Scottsdale 101 14 — Buy Tix
10/22 — Phoenix • AMC Arizona Center 24 — Buy Tix
10/22 — Tucson • Century Park Place 20 — Buy Tix
CALFORNIA
10/8 — Berkeley • Zellerbach Hall at UC Berkeley — Buy Tix
*Post-screening discussion with Robert Reich and W. Kamau Bell
9/9 — Folsom • Palladio 16 Cinemas — SOLD OUT
9/24 — Folsom • Folsom 14 — SOLD OUT
9/5 - 9/10 — Livermore, CA • Vine Cinema & Alehouse — Buy Tix
9/20 & 9/21 — Long Beach • Art Theatre of Long Beach — Buy Tix
9/12, 9/14, 9/17, 9/19 — Modesto • State Theatre of Modesto — Buy Tix
10/22 — Monterey • Cinemark Century Monterey 13 — Buy Tix
10/22 — Mountain View • Century Cinema 16 — Buy Tix
10/10 — Ojai • Ojai Playhouse — Buy Tix
11/19 — Orange • AMC Orange 30 — Help Bring This To The Screen
8/8 - 9/18 — Orinda • Orinda Theatre — Buy Tix
10/22 — Pasadena • Regency Academy Cinemas — Buy Tix
9/22 — Rancho Cucamonga • AMC Victoria Gardens 12 — Buy Tix
7/25 - 9/11 — San Diego • Digital Gym Cinema — Buy Tix
10/22 — San Jose • AMC Saratoga 14 — Buy Tix
10/11 & 10/12 — San Luis Obispo • Palm Theatre — Tix Coming Soon
9/17 — San Mateo • Cinemark Century San Mateo 12 — SOLD OUT
9/2 - 9/18 — San Rafael • Smith Rafael Film Center — Buy Tix
10/9 — Santa Barbara • UCSB Arts & Lectures — Buy Tix
9/30 — Santa Cruz • Landmark’s Del Mar Theatre — Buy Tix
9/5 - 9/11 — Sebastopol • Rialto Cinemas Sebastopol — Buy Tix
9/5 - 9/11 — Weaverville • Trinity Theatre — No online ticketing
COLORADO
9/28 - 10/2 — Boulder • Dairy Arts Center — Buy Tix
9/6 & 9/8 - 9/11 — Fort Collins • The Lyric Cinema — Buy Tix
10/22 — Salida • A Church Salida — Buy Tix
CONNECTICUT
10/22 — New Haven • Cinemark North Haven — Buy Tix
DC
9/5 - 9/18 — Washington • The Avalon Theatre — Buy Tix
9/14 — Washington • Miracle Theatre — Buy Tix
9/17 — Washington • AMC Georgetown 14 — SOLD OUT
DELAWARE
9/20 — Lewes • Cinema Art Theater — Buy Tix
FLORIDA
10/22 — Fort Lauderdale • AMC Coral Ridge 10 — Buy Tix
10/3 - 10/5 & 10/10 - 10/12 — Gainesville • Hippodrome Theatre — Buy Tix
GEORGIA
9/24 — Decatur • AMC North Dekalb Mall 16 — Buy Tix
10/8 — Atlanta • AMC Phipps Plaza 14 — Help Bring This To The Screen
10/22 — Atlanta • AMC Madison Yards 12 — Buy Tix
10/22 — Savannah • AMC Savannah 11 — Buy Tix
HAWAII
10/22 — Honolulu • Consolidated Theatres Kahala — Buy Tix
ILLINOIS
10/1 — Carbondale • AMC University Place 8 — Buy Tix
10/22 — Chicago • AMC River East 21 — Buy Tix
10/22 — Springfield • AMC Springfield 12 — Buy Tix
INDIANA
9/11 & 9/13 — Indianapolis • Kan-Kan Cinema — Buy Tix
10/22 — Indianapolis • AMC Indianapolis 17 — Buy Tix
IOWA
8/29 - 9/18 — Des Moines • Varsity Cinema — Buy Tix
9/29 & 9/30 — Fairfield • Cinema Fairfield — Buy Tix
KANSAS
9/4 - 9/18 — Overland Park • Glenwood Arts Theater — Buy Tix
10/10 — Wichita • AMC Northrock 14 — Help Bring This To The Screen
KENTUCKY
10/22 — Louisville • AMC Stonybrook 20 — Buy Tix
LOUISIANA
9/19 - 9/25 — New Orleans • Prytania Theatres at Canal Place — Buy Tix
MAINE
8/29 - 9/11 — Belfast • Colonial Theatre — Buy Tix
10/6 — Boothbay Harbor • Harbor Theater — Tix Coming Soon
10/3 - 10/5 — Bucksport • Northeast Historic Film / Alamo Theatre — Tix Coming Soon
9/10 - 9/11, & 9/13 — Portland • Portland Museum of Art — Buy Tix
MARYLAND
9/30 — Baltimore • Charles Theatre — Tickets Coming Soon
10/22 — Baltimore • AMC White Marsh 16 — Buy Tix
9/15 — Bethesda • Bethesda Row Cinema — SOLD OUT
10/22 — College Park • AMC Center Park 8 — Buy Tix
MASSACHUSETTS
10/22 — Boston • AMC Boston Common 19 — Buy Tix
9/5 - 9/18 — Chatham • Chatham Orpheum Theater — Buy Tix
7/29, 7/30 & 8/8 - 8/14, 9/11 — Lexington • Lexington Venue — Buy Tix
8/15 - 9/18 — Rockport • The Cape Ann Community Cinema Rockport — Buy Tix
9/12, 9/14, 9/17 & 9/18 — Vineyard Haven • Martha's Vineyard Film Society — Buy Tix
9/13 — Worcester • Cinema Worcester — Buy Tix
9/14 — Worcester • Cinema Worcester — Buy Tix
MICHIGAN
9/13 & 9/17 — Ann Arbor • Michigan Theater — Buy Tix
10/22 — Detroit • AMC Livonia 20 — Buy Tix
8/29 - 9/11 — Harbor Springs • Harbor Springs Lyric Theatre — Buy Tix
9/18 — Muskegon • Cinema Carousel — Buy Tix
9/9 — Traverse City • State Theatre — Buy Tix
MINNESOTA
9/17 — Eden Prairie • AMC Eden Prairie Mall 18 — SOLD OUT
MISSOURI
10/15 — Creve Coeur • AMC Creve Coeur 12 — Help Bring This To The Screen
9/4 - 9/11 — Kansas City • Screenland Armour Theatre (EXTENDED!) — Buy Tix
9/19 - 9/25 — Springfield • Moxie Cinema (JUST ADDED!) — Tix Coming Soon
NEBRASKA
10/22 — Omaha • Majestic Cinema of Omaha — Buy Tix
NEVADA
10/22 — Las Vegas • AMC Rainbow 12 Promenade — Buy Tix
NEW JERSEY
9/24 — Morristown • AMC Headquarters Plaza 10 — SOLD OUT
9/5 - 9/18 — Princeton • Princeton Garden Theatre — Buy Tix
10/22 — Voorhees • AMC Voorhees 16 — Help Bring This To The Screen
NEW YORK
9/12 — Avon • Avon Park Theater — Buy Tix
9/28 — Manlius • Manlius Cinema — Buy Tix
9/5 - 9/11 — Patchogue • The Plaza Cinema & Media Arts Center — Buy Tix
NORTH CAROLINA
10/22 — Asheville • AMC River Hills 10 — Buy Tix
9/27, 9/28, 10/1 & 10/2 — Chapel Hill • Chelsea Theater — Tickets Coming Soon
10/22 — Charlotte • AMC Carolina Pavilion — Buy Tix
10/15 — Durham • AMC Southpoint 17 — Buy Tix
9/24 & 9/27 — Fayetteville • Cameo Art House Theatre — Buy Tix
9/10 — Morrisville • AMC Park Place 16 — SOLD OUT
OHIO
9/14 & 9/16 — Cleveland Heights • Cedar Lee Theatre — Buy Tix
9/12 - 9/14 — Columbus • Gateway Film Center — Buy Tix
9/20 — Dayton • The Neon — Buy Tix
9/5 - 9/11 — Oberlin • Apollo Theatre — Buy Tix
9/23 — Toledo • Cinemark Franklin Park 16 and XD — SOLD OUT
OKLAHOMA
8/22 - 9/11 — Tulsa • Circle Cinema — Buy Tix
ONTARIO, CAN
9/7, 9/10 & 9/11 — Hamilton • The Westdale — Buy Tix
9/14 & 10/3 — Toronto • Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema — Buy Tix
OREGON
9/5 - 9/18 — Ashland • Varsity Theatre — Buy Tix
8/8 - 9/18 — Eugene • Art House — Buy Tix
9/5 - 9/11 — Florence • City Lights Cinemas — Buy Tix
9/13 & 9/14 — Portland • Cinema 21 — Buy Tix
10/22 — Portland • Portland Eastport Plaza — Buy Tix
PENNSYLVANIA
9/5 - 9/18 — Ambler • Ambler Theater — Buy Tix
9/5 - 9/18 — Bryn Mawr • Bryn Mawr Film Institute — Buy Tix
9/5 - 9/18 — Doylestown • County Theater — Buy Tix
9/28 — Harrisburg • Midtown Cinema — Tickets Coming Soon
10/22 — Philadelphia • Cinemark University City Penn 6 — Buy Tix
10/22 — Pittsburgh • AMC CLASSIC South Hills Village — Buy Tix
9/22, 9/26, 9/30, 10/3 & 10/8 — Tunkhannock • Dietrich Theater — Tix Coming Soon
10/1 — West Homestead • AMC Waterfront 22 — Buy Tix
QUEBEC, CAN
10/22 — Montreal • Cinéma Cineplex Forum et VIP — Buy Tix
SOUTH CAROLINA
9/29 — Beaufort • USCB Center for the Arts (JUST ADDED!) — Tix Coming Soon
11/3 — Sumter • Beacon 12 — Help Bring This To The Screen
TENNESSEE
9/27 - 10/1 — Knoxville • Central Cinema — Buy Tix
10/22 — Memphis • Paradiso Cinema Grill 16 — Buy Tix
9/12 - 9/18 — Nashville • The Belcourt — Buy Tix
10/22 — Nashville • AMC Bellevue 12 — Buy Tix
TEXAS
10/22 — Dallas • AMC NorthPark 15 — Buy Tix
10/22 — El Paso • Cinemark East Montana + XD — Buy Tix
9/22 — Fort Worth • AMC Dine-In Clearfork 8 — Buy Tix
10/22 — Fort Worth • AMC Lake Worth 14 — Buy Tix
9/24 — Houston • River Oaks Theatre — SOLD OUT
10/22 — San Antonio • AMC River Center 11 — Buy Tix
9/29 — Spring • AMC Spring 10 — Buy Tix
UTAH
10/22 — Park City • Megaplex at Park City — Buy Tix
VERMONT
8/22 - 9/11 — Brattleboro • Latchis Theatre — Buy Tix
9/10 & 9/11 — Montpellier • Savoy Theatre — Buy Tix
9/19 - 10/2 — St. Johnsbury • Catamount Arts — Buy Tix
VIRGINIA
9/27 — Ashland • Ashland Theatre — Buy Tix
10/22 — Charlottesville • Violet Crown Charlottesville — Buy Tix
9/15 — Fairfax • Angelika Film Center & Cafe at Mosaic — SOLD OUT
10/22 — Richmond • Movieland at Boulevard Square — Buy Tix
9/25 — Roanoke • The Grandin Theatre — Buy Tix
10/27 — Staunton • Visulite Cinemas (JUST ADDED!) — Buy Tix
WASHINGTON
9/11 — Bellingham • Pickford Film Center — Buy Tix
8/29 - 9/11 — Bremerton • Roxy Theatre — Buy Tix
9/5 - 9/9 — Camas • Liberty Theatre of Camas-Washougal — Buy Tix
9/20 — Seattle • Crest Cinema Center — Buy Tix
10/22 — Olympia • Century Capital Mall 14 — Buy Tix
9/21 — Seattle • Grand Illusion Cinema at SIFF Film Center — Buy Tix
10/22 — Seattle • AMC Pacific Place 11 — Buy Tix
10/22 — Spokane • AMC River Park Square 20 — Buy Tix
9/14 — Vashon • Vashon Theatre — Buy Tix
11/12 — Walla Walla • Gesa Power House Theatre — Tix Coming Soon
WISCONSIN
10/8 — Appleton • Valley Grand Cinema — Buy Tix
10/22 — Madison • Ultra Point Cinema — Buy Tix
10/3 — Mineral Point • Mineral Point Opera House — Tix Coming Soon
As always, thank you for building this community with us—we can’t wait to see you at the movies!
Heather & Elliot
For the full list of theaters on our beautiful website (thank you, Anna!), click here:
