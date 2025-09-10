Hello, again, friends of The Last Class!

So yesterday we sent a list of a bunch of new theaters The Last Class will be playing in on October 22nd for our one-night-only, 50-city Education & Democracy Night. You can find them below.

But we forgot to once again share all of the theaters we are ALREADY playing at or will be soon. Oops. So here’s the full list of all current and planned showings of The Last Class film! We’ve added direct links to buy tickets (aka “buy tix”). It’s impressive, thanks to all of you. Please keep spreading the word about our little film.

ALASKA

9/15 & 9/17 — Anchorage • Bear Tooth Theatrepub — Buy Tix

ARIZONA

9/27 — Phoenix • Scottsdale 101 14 — Buy Tix

10/22 — Phoenix • AMC Arizona Center 24 — Buy Tix

10/22 — Tucson • Century Park Place 20 — Buy Tix

CALFORNIA

10/8 — Berkeley • Zellerbach Hall at UC Berkeley — Buy Tix

*Post-screening discussion with Robert Reich and W. Kamau Bell

9/9 — Folsom • Palladio 16 Cinemas — SOLD OUT

9/24 — Folsom • Folsom 14 — SOLD OUT

9/5 - 9/10 — Livermore, CA • Vine Cinema & Alehouse — Buy Tix

9/20 & 9/21 — Long Beach • Art Theatre of Long Beach — Buy Tix

9/12, 9/14, 9/17, 9/19 — Modesto • State Theatre of Modesto — Buy Tix

10/22 — Monterey • Cinemark Century Monterey 13 — Buy Tix

10/22 — Mountain View • Century Cinema 16 — Buy Tix

10/10 — Ojai • Ojai Playhouse — Buy Tix

11/19 — Orange • AMC Orange 30 — Help Bring This To The Screen

8/8 - 9/18 — Orinda • Orinda Theatre — Buy Tix

10/22 — Pasadena • Regency Academy Cinemas — Buy Tix

9/22 — Rancho Cucamonga • AMC Victoria Gardens 12 — Buy Tix

7/25 - 9/11 — San Diego • Digital Gym Cinema — Buy Tix

10/22 — San Jose • AMC Saratoga 14 — Buy Tix

10/11 & 10/12 — San Luis Obispo • Palm Theatre — Tix Coming Soon

9/17 — San Mateo • Cinemark Century San Mateo 12 — SOLD OUT

9/2 - 9/18 — San Rafael • Smith Rafael Film Center — Buy Tix

10/9 — Santa Barbara • UCSB Arts & Lectures — Buy Tix

9/30 — Santa Cruz • Landmark’s Del Mar Theatre — Buy Tix

9/5 - 9/11 — Sebastopol • Rialto Cinemas Sebastopol — Buy Tix

9/5 - 9/11 — Weaverville • Trinity Theatre — No online ticketing

COLORADO

9/28 - 10/2 — Boulder • Dairy Arts Center — Buy Tix

9/6 & 9/8 - 9/11 — Fort Collins • The Lyric Cinema — Buy Tix

10/22 — Salida • A Church Salida — Buy Tix

CONNECTICUT

10/22 — New Haven • Cinemark North Haven — Buy Tix

DC

9/5 - 9/18 — Washington • The Avalon Theatre — Buy Tix

9/14 — Washington • Miracle Theatre — Buy Tix

9/17 — Washington • AMC Georgetown 14 — SOLD OUT

DELAWARE

9/20 — Lewes • Cinema Art Theater — Buy Tix

FLORIDA

10/22 — Fort Lauderdale • AMC Coral Ridge 10 — Buy Tix

10/3 - 10/5 & 10/10 - 10/12 — Gainesville • Hippodrome Theatre — Buy Tix

GEORGIA

9/24 — Decatur • AMC North Dekalb Mall 16 — Buy Tix

10/8 — Atlanta • AMC Phipps Plaza 14 — Help Bring This To The Screen

10/22 — Atlanta • AMC Madison Yards 12 — Buy Tix

10/22 — Savannah • AMC Savannah 11 — Buy Tix

HAWAII

10/22 — Honolulu • Consolidated Theatres Kahala — Buy Tix

ILLINOIS

10/1 — Carbondale • AMC University Place 8 — Buy Tix

10/22 — Chicago • AMC River East 21 — Buy Tix

10/22 — Springfield • AMC Springfield 12 — Buy Tix

INDIANA

9/11 & 9/13 — Indianapolis • Kan-Kan Cinema — Buy Tix

10/22 — Indianapolis • AMC Indianapolis 17 — Buy Tix

IOWA

8/29 - 9/18 — Des Moines • Varsity Cinema — Buy Tix

9/29 & 9/30 — Fairfield • Cinema Fairfield — Buy Tix

KANSAS

9/4 - 9/18 — Overland Park • Glenwood Arts Theater — Buy Tix

10/10 — Wichita • AMC Northrock 14 — Help Bring This To The Screen

KENTUCKY

10/22 — Louisville • AMC Stonybrook 20 — Buy Tix

LOUISIANA

9/19 - 9/25 — New Orleans • Prytania Theatres at Canal Place — Buy Tix

MAINE

8/29 - 9/11 — Belfast • Colonial Theatre — Buy Tix

10/6 — Boothbay Harbor • Harbor Theater — Tix Coming Soon

10/3 - 10/5 — Bucksport • Northeast Historic Film / Alamo Theatre — Tix Coming Soon

9/10 - 9/11, & 9/13 — Portland • Portland Museum of Art — Buy Tix

MARYLAND

9/30 — Baltimore • Charles Theatre — Tickets Coming Soon

10/22 — Baltimore • AMC White Marsh 16 — Buy Tix

9/15 — Bethesda • Bethesda Row Cinema — SOLD OUT

10/22 — College Park • AMC Center Park 8 — Buy Tix

MASSACHUSETTS

10/22 — Boston • AMC Boston Common 19 — Buy Tix

9/5 - 9/18 — Chatham • Chatham Orpheum Theater — Buy Tix

7/29, 7/30 & 8/8 - 8/14, 9/11 — Lexington • Lexington Venue — Buy Tix

8/15 - 9/18 — Rockport • The Cape Ann Community Cinema Rockport — Buy Tix

9/12, 9/14, 9/17 & 9/18 — Vineyard Haven • Martha's Vineyard Film Society — Buy Tix

9/13 — Worcester • Cinema Worcester — Buy Tix

9/14 — Worcester • Cinema Worcester — Buy Tix

MICHIGAN

9/13 & 9/17 — Ann Arbor • Michigan Theater — Buy Tix

10/22 — Detroit • AMC Livonia 20 — Buy Tix

8/29 - 9/11 — Harbor Springs • Harbor Springs Lyric Theatre — Buy Tix

9/18 — Muskegon • Cinema Carousel — Buy Tix

9/9 — Traverse City • State Theatre — Buy Tix

MINNESOTA

9/17 — Eden Prairie • AMC Eden Prairie Mall 18 — SOLD OUT

MISSOURI

10/15 — Creve Coeur • AMC Creve Coeur 12 — Help Bring This To The Screen

9/4 - 9/11 — Kansas City • Screenland Armour Theatre (EXTENDED!) — Buy Tix

9/19 - 9/25 — Springfield • Moxie Cinema (JUST ADDED!) — Tix Coming Soon

NEBRASKA

10/22 — Omaha • Majestic Cinema of Omaha — Buy Tix

NEVADA

10/22 — Las Vegas • AMC Rainbow 12 Promenade — Buy Tix

NEW JERSEY

9/24 — Morristown • AMC Headquarters Plaza 10 — SOLD OUT

9/5 - 9/18 — Princeton • Princeton Garden Theatre — Buy Tix

10/22 — Voorhees • AMC Voorhees 16 — Help Bring This To The Screen

NEW YORK

9/12 — Avon • Avon Park Theater — Buy Tix

9/28 — Manlius • Manlius Cinema — Buy Tix

9/5 - 9/11 — Patchogue • The Plaza Cinema & Media Arts Center — Buy Tix

NORTH CAROLINA

10/22 — Asheville • AMC River Hills 10 — Buy Tix

9/27, 9/28, 10/1 & 10/2 — Chapel Hill • Chelsea Theater — Tickets Coming Soon

10/22 — Charlotte • AMC Carolina Pavilion — Buy Tix

10/15 — Durham • AMC Southpoint 17 — Buy Tix

9/24 & 9/27 — Fayetteville • Cameo Art House Theatre — Buy Tix

9/10 — Morrisville • AMC Park Place 16 — SOLD OUT

OHIO

9/14 & 9/16 — Cleveland Heights • Cedar Lee Theatre — Buy Tix

9/12 - 9/14 — Columbus • Gateway Film Center — Buy Tix

9/20 — Dayton • The Neon — Buy Tix

9/5 - 9/11 — Oberlin • Apollo Theatre — Buy Tix

9/23 — Toledo • Cinemark Franklin Park 16 and XD — SOLD OUT

OKLAHOMA

8/22 - 9/11 — Tulsa • Circle Cinema — Buy Tix

ONTARIO, CAN

9/7, 9/10 & 9/11 — Hamilton • The Westdale — Buy Tix

9/14 & 10/3 — Toronto • Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema — Buy Tix

OREGON

9/5 - 9/18 — Ashland • Varsity Theatre — Buy Tix

8/8 - 9/18 — Eugene • Art House — Buy Tix

9/5 - 9/11 — Florence • City Lights Cinemas — Buy Tix

9/13 & 9/14 — Portland • Cinema 21 — Buy Tix

10/22 — Portland • Portland Eastport Plaza — Buy Tix

PENNSYLVANIA

9/5 - 9/18 — Ambler • Ambler Theater — Buy Tix

9/5 - 9/18 — Bryn Mawr • Bryn Mawr Film Institute — Buy Tix

9/5 - 9/18 — Doylestown • County Theater — Buy Tix

9/28 — Harrisburg • Midtown Cinema — Tickets Coming Soon

10/22 — Philadelphia • Cinemark University City Penn 6 — Buy Tix

10/22 — Pittsburgh • AMC CLASSIC South Hills Village — Buy Tix

9/22, 9/26, 9/30, 10/3 & 10/8 — Tunkhannock • Dietrich Theater — Tix Coming Soon

10/1 — West Homestead • AMC Waterfront 22 — Buy Tix

QUEBEC, CAN

10/22 — Montreal • Cinéma Cineplex Forum et VIP — Buy Tix

SOUTH CAROLINA

9/29 — Beaufort • USCB Center for the Arts (JUST ADDED!) — Tix Coming Soon

11/3 — Sumter • Beacon 12 — Help Bring This To The Screen

TENNESSEE

9/27 - 10/1 — Knoxville • Central Cinema — Buy Tix

10/22 — Memphis • Paradiso Cinema Grill 16 — Buy Tix

9/12 - 9/18 — Nashville • The Belcourt — Buy Tix

10/22 — Nashville • AMC Bellevue 12 — Buy Tix

TEXAS

10/22 — Dallas • AMC NorthPark 15 — Buy Tix

10/22 — El Paso • Cinemark East Montana + XD — Buy Tix

9/22 — Fort Worth • AMC Dine-In Clearfork 8 — Buy Tix

10/22 — Fort Worth • AMC Lake Worth 14 — Buy Tix

9/24 — Houston • River Oaks Theatre — SOLD OUT

10/22 — San Antonio • AMC River Center 11 — Buy Tix

9/29 — Spring • AMC Spring 10 — Buy Tix

UTAH

10/22 — Park City • Megaplex at Park City — Buy Tix

VERMONT

8/22 - 9/11 — Brattleboro • Latchis Theatre — Buy Tix

9/10 & 9/11 — Montpellier • Savoy Theatre — Buy Tix

9/19 - 10/2 — St. Johnsbury • Catamount Arts — Buy Tix

VIRGINIA

9/27 — Ashland • Ashland Theatre — Buy Tix

10/22 — Charlottesville • Violet Crown Charlottesville — Buy Tix

9/15 — Fairfax • Angelika Film Center & Cafe at Mosaic — SOLD OUT

10/22 — Richmond • Movieland at Boulevard Square — Buy Tix

9/25 — Roanoke • The Grandin Theatre — Buy Tix

10/27 — Staunton • Visulite Cinemas (JUST ADDED!) — Buy Tix

WASHINGTON

9/11 — Bellingham • Pickford Film Center — Buy Tix

8/29 - 9/11 — Bremerton • Roxy Theatre — Buy Tix

9/5 - 9/9 — Camas • Liberty Theatre of Camas-Washougal — Buy Tix

9/20 — Seattle • Crest Cinema Center — Buy Tix

10/22 — Olympia • Century Capital Mall 14 — Buy Tix

9/21 — Seattle • Grand Illusion Cinema at SIFF Film Center — Buy Tix

10/22 — Seattle • AMC Pacific Place 11 — Buy Tix

10/22 — Spokane • AMC River Park Square 20 — Buy Tix

9/14 — Vashon • Vashon Theatre — Buy Tix

11/12 — Walla Walla • Gesa Power House Theatre — Tix Coming Soon

WISCONSIN

10/8 — Appleton • Valley Grand Cinema — Buy Tix

10/22 — Madison • Ultra Point Cinema — Buy Tix

10/3 — Mineral Point • Mineral Point Opera House — Tix Coming Soon

As always, thank you for building this community with us—we can’t wait to see you at the movies!

Heather & Elliot

For the full list of theaters on our beautiful website (thank you, Anna!), click here:

Click Here