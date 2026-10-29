The Work in Progress community events in NYC and Iowa

Dear friends,

We’ve heard from so many of you who want to see our new film, The Work in Progress, and from others who have already seen it and want to share it with their communities. The Last Class film was about Prof. Robert Reich’s final semester of teaching. The Work in Progress is about one of Prof. Reich’s favorite questions: What do we owe each other as Americans?

We’re now inviting you to bring The Work in Progress to your community!

Set up a screening

We made this film with the hope that it would bring people together and spark the kind of conversation, reflection, and engagement that our country is missing and a thriving democracy requires.

Now you can bring The Work in Progress to your own community, wherever you are in the world, whether at a school, college, library, religious organization, union hall, community center, or just about anywhere people can gather around a screen.

While the film will continue playing in theaters, we want to make it possible for many more people to watch it together, and then do what matters most: talk to one another.

If you’d like to organize a screening, know a group or venue we should reach out to, or simply have an idea for bringing the film to more people, please fill out the short survey below.

You don’t need to have all the details figured out. An idea is enough. We can’t wait to hear from you!

Set up a screening

And please share this invitation with friends, colleagues, and organizations you think might want to bring The Work in Progress to their communities. The more people we reach, the more conversations we can start.

Thanks,

Heather & Elliot

P.S. You’ve asked! We’ve listened. And we’re telling you first: We’re planning a free live watchalong of The Work in Progress with Robert Reich for 5:00 p.m. PT / 8:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, November 17. We’re so excited. Save the date! More details to come.