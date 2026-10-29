The Last Class with Robert Reich

The Last Class with Robert Reich

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Nancy Jane's avatar
Nancy Jane
4d

Can I watch this on my TV or computer with friends at home?

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Ginger Shafer's avatar
Ginger Shafer
4d

I had the pleasure of attending the screening on 27 October at The Loft Theatre, Tucson, AZ. I had no idea in advance how our community was so well represented! A couple of the participants were even in the audience. The film delivers a very hopeful message and I look forward to helping to facilitate the healing phase of the post-Trump era.

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