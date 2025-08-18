The Last Class is not a Marvel movie. It didn't launch in 4,000 theaters simultaneously with red-carpet fanfare and a marketing budget bigger than many countries’ GDP. It’s a documentary film about the power of education—and look at it go!

Thanks to the fervor, relentlessness, and crusading of you the viewers, in eight short weeks The Last Class has been seen by tens of thousands of people in 105 theaters in 33 states (including many red ones!), DC, Toronto, and Vancouver.

And new theaters across the country are adding The Last Class to their lineups daily. So starting now, each Monday we will share the latest news about where The Last Class is playing and when, including linking to the newest theaters, highlighting community-generated screenings needing more ticket buyers, and spotlighting one local theater.

Remember, our screening page is always up-to-date (seriously, Anna on our team manually updates it about 10 times per day), so check back often for the latest locations and dates.

Where can I see The Last Class?

At a time when so much feels bleak and we’re all scouring for hope, The Last Class has gone from being a film to a phenomenon. Thanks to you, we’re selling out theaters and being retained for extended runs, and as word spreads about what our distributors are calling “the arthouse film of the summer,” we are determined to keep the momentum going through the fall.

New & Extended Runs of The Last Class:

Beyond traditional theater bookings, people like you are using GATHR’s “Theatrical On Demand” platform to host community-generated screenings of The Last Class - where anyone can bring the film to their local theater once about 50 tickets are sold. Several community screenings are close to “tipping” and need just a few more ticket sales, with buyers only charged if the screening actually happens.

Community-Generated Screenings Just Tickets Away from Happening:

If you live in one of these cities or know people who do, please spread the word.

“Thank you, theater!” Spotlight:

The Michigan Theater in Ann Arbor, Michigan will show The Last Class on 9/13 and 9/17 at 7 p.m.

The Michigan Theater is a movie palace in Ann Arbor, Michigan, near the Central Campus of the University of Michigan. What’s a movie palace, you ask? It’s a large, elaborately decorated movie theater, typically built between the 1910s and 1940s, designed to offer an immersive experience. During the Golden Age of Hollywood, Depression-era audiences could escape into marble lobbies that rivaled European castles, sit beneath star-lit ceilings, and pretend they were attending a Hollywood premiere for two enchanted hours.

Designed by Detroit-based architect Maurice Finkel, it opened on January 5, 1928.

It houses one of the only theater organs that is still played in its original home on a regular basis — their 1927 Barton Theatre Pipe Organ.

Help sell out the Michigan’s 1,700 seats for the two showings of The Last Class!

In the film, Prof. Reich reminds us that democracy, like learning, is not a spectator sport. Rather, it’s active. Thank you for taking an active role in bringing The Last Class to as many audiences as possible. We could not do this without you.

See you at the movies,

Heather and Elliot