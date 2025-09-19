“The Last Class” in Theaters (Sept. 19)
Our weekly update on where to see Robert Reich on the big screen
Hello, again, Last Classers!
We’re heading into another big weekend of screenings for The Last Class in theaters across the country. We’re adding more locations and dates, including a big day with dozens of theaters on October 22. In the last few days, we have added Milwaukee; Houston; NYC (Upper West Side); Missoula; Denver; and Naperville.
We’re sharing a list below of ALL of the theaters where the film is showing or will show so you can directly click on links to get tickets.
As we’ve said before, the booming box office for The Last Class is getting the attention of the film world and helping us reach more places, including eventually a streaming service like Netflix. So a huge thank you to all who have bought tickets.
As always, you can find the complete list of theaters on our website. We update it daily. So please share it with others.
This week’s Theater Spotlight:
Let’s shine a spotlight on The Big Easy—New Orleans. We’re opening this weekend for our first theatrical run in the city at The Prytania Theatres at Canal Place. This French Quarter cineplex is a sister theater to the 100+ year old single-screen Prytania Uptown, the longest continually operating theater in the South.
So thank you Prytania. And thank you New Orleanians. You might be happy to know that the soundtrack to the film is mostly jazz, so we’re thrilled to be playing in the birthplace of this one-of-a-kind American art form.
We hope to see you at the movies! Please save us some popcorn.
Best,
Heather and Elliot
ALASKA
10/1 — Anchorage • Bear Tooth Theatrepub (EXTENDED!) — Buy Tix
ARIZONA
9/27 — Phoenix • Scottsdale 101 14 — SOLD OUT
10/22 — Phoenix • AMC Arizona Center 24 — Buy Tix
10/22 — Tucson • Century Park Place 20 — Buy Tix
CALIFORNIA
7/4 - 9/1, 9/5 - 9/7, 9/12 - 9/21 — Berkeley, CA • Rialto Cinemas Elmwood — Buy Tix
10/8 — Berkeley • Zellerbach Hall at UC Berkeley — Buy Tix
*Post-screening discussion with Robert Reich and W. Kamau Bell. Tickets are $5 for UCB students and $15 for general admission.
9/24 — Folsom • Folsom 14 — SOLD OUT
9/20 & 9/21 — Long Beach • Art Theatre of Long Beach — Buy Tix
8/1 - 9/4, 9/19 — Modesto • State Theatre of Modesto (EXTENDED!) — Buy Tix
10/22 — Monterey • Cinemark Century Monterey 13 — Buy Tix
10/22 — Mountain View • Century Cinema 16 — SOLD OUT
10/10 — Ojai • Ojai Playhouse (JUST ADDED!) — Buy Tix
11/19 — Orange • AMC Orange 30 — Help Bring This To The Screen
8/8 - 9/25 — Orinda • Orinda Theatre (EXTENDED!) — Buy Tix
10/22 — Pasadena • Regency Academy Cinemas — Buy Tix
9/22 — Rancho Cucamonga • AMC Victoria Gardens 12 — Buy Tix
10/22 — San Jose • AMC Saratoga 14 — Buy Tix
10/11 & 10/12 — San Luis Obispo • Palm Theatre (JUST ADDED!) — Buy Tix
9/2 - 9/23 — San Rafael • Smith Rafael Film Center (EXTENDED!) — Buy Tix
10/9 — Santa Barbara • UCSB Arts & Lectures — Buy Tix
9/30 — Santa Cruz • Landmark’s Del Mar Theatre — Buy Tix
9/6 & 9/7, 9/20 — Tahoe City • Tahoe Art Haus & Cinema (EXTENDED!) — Buy Tix
COLORADO
8/20 - 8/26 & 9/28 - 10/2 — Boulder • Dairy Arts Center (EXTENDED!) — Tix Soon!
10/22 — Denver • Harkins Theatres Northfield 18 — Buy Tix
10/22 — Salida • A Church Salida — Buy Tix
CONNECTICUT
10/22 — New Haven • Cinemark North Haven — Buy Tix
DC
8/27, 9/5 - 9/18 — Washington • The Avalon Theatre (EXTENDED!) — Buy Tix
9/14 & 9/20 — Washington • Miracle Theatre (EXTENDED!) — Buy Tix
DELAWARE
9/20, 9/26 - 10/2 — Lewes • Cinema Art Theater (EXTENDED!) — Buy Tix
FLORIDA
10/22 — Fort Lauderdale • AMC Coral Ridge 10 — Buy Tix
10/3 - 10/12 — Gainesville • Hippodrome Theatre (JUST ADDED!) — Buy Tix
GEORGIA
9/24 — Decatur • AMC North Dekalb Mall 16 — Buy Tix
10/8 — Atlanta • AMC Phipps Plaza 14 — Buy Tix
10/17 - 10/23 — Atlanta • Plaza Theatre — Tickets Coming Soon
10/22 — Savannah • AMC Savannah 11 — Buy Tix
HAWAII
10/22 — Honolulu • Consolidated Theatres Kahala — Buy Tix
IDAHO
10/19 — Moscow • Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre (JUST ADDED!) — Tix Soon!
ILLINOIS
10/1 — Carbondale • AMC University Place 8 — Buy Tix
10/22 — Chicago • AMC River East 21 — Buy Tix
10/22 — Naperville • AMC Naperville 16 — Buy Tix
10/22 — Springfield • AMC Springfield 12 — Buy Tix
INDIANA
9/11 - 9/25 — Indianapolis, IN • Kan-Kan Cinema (EXTENDED!) — Buy Tix
10/22 — Indianapolis • AMC Indianapolis 17 — Buy Tix
IOWA
8/29 - 9/25 — Des Moines • Varsity Cinema (EXTENDED!) — Buy Tix
9/29 & 9/30 — Fairfield • Cinema Fairfield (JUST ADDED!) — Buy Tix
KANSAS
9/4 - 9/25 — Overland Park • Glenwood Arts Theater (EXTENDED!) — Buy Tix
10/10 — Wichita • AMC Northrock 14 — Help Bring This To The Screen
KENTUCKY
10/22 — Louisville • AMC Stonybrook 20 — Buy Tix
LOUISIANNA
9/19 - 9/25 — New Orleans • Prytania Theatres at Canal Place — Buy Tix
MAINE
10/6 — Boothbay Harbor • Harbor Theater (JUST ADDED!) — Tix Soon!
10/3 - 10/5 — Bucksport • The Alamo Theatre (JUST ADDED!) — Tix Soon!
11/7 - 11/10 — Dover-Foxcroft • Center Theatre (JUST ADDED!) — Tix Soon!
9/5 - 9/13 & 10/10 — Portland • Portland Museum of Art (EXTENDED!) — Buy Tix
MARYLAND
9/30 — Baltimore • Charles Theatre (JUST ADDED!) — Tix Soon!
10/22 — Baltimore • AMC White Marsh 16 — Buy Tix
10/22 — College Park • AMC Center Park 8 — Buy Tix
9/12 - 9/25 — Silver Spring • AFI Silver Theatre (EXTENDED!) — Buy Tix
MASSACHUSETTS
10/22 — Boston • AMC Boston Common 19 — Buy Tix
8/15 - 9/25 — Rockport • The Cape Ann Community Cinema Rockport (EXTENDED!) — Buy Tix
9/12 - 9/21 — Vineyard Haven • Martha's Vineyard Film Center (EXTENDED!) — Buy Tix
MICHIGAN
9/13 - 9/24 — Ann Arbor • Michigan Theater — Buy Tix
10/22 — Detroit • AMC Livonia 20 — Buy Tix
MISSOURI
10/15 — Creve Coeur • AMC Creve Coeur 12 — Help Bring This To The Screen
9/20 - 9/25 — Springfield • Moxie Cinema (JUST ADDED!) — Buy Tix
MONTANA
10/22 — Missoula • AMC Missoula 12 — Buy Tix
NEBRASKA
10/22 — Omaha • Majestic Cinema of Omaha — Buy Tix
NEVADA
10/22 — Las Vegas • AMC Rainbow 12 Promenade — Buy Tix
11/10 — Las Vegas • AMC Town Square 18 — Help Bring This To The Screen
10/22 — Reno • Reno Parklane 16 — Buy Tix
NEW JERSEY
10/4 — Madison • Film Society of Summit (JUST ADDED!) — Tickets Soon!
9/24 — Morristown • AMC Headquarters Plaza 10 — SOLD OUT
10/22 — Voorhees • AMC Voorhees 16 — Help Bring This To The Screen
NEW YORK
9/28 — Manlius • Manlius Cinema — Buy Tix
10/22 — New York City (UWS) • AMC Lincoln Square 13 — Buy Tix
NORTH CAROLINA
10/22 — Asheville • AMC River Hills 10 — Buy Tix
9/27- 10/2 — Chapel Hill • Chelsea Theater — Buy Tix
10/22 — Charlotte • AMC Carolina Pavilion — Buy Tix
10/15 — Durham • AMC Southpoint 17 — Buy Tix
9/24 & 9/27 — Fayetteville • Cameo Art House Theatre — Buy Tix
10/8 & 10/9 — Raleigh • The Rialto (JUST ADDED!) — Tickets Coming Soon
OHIO
7/18 - 8/7 & 9/12 - 9/24 — Columbus • Gateway Film Center (EXTENDED!) — Buy Tix
8/6, 8/16, 8/23 & 9/20 — Dayton • The Neon (EXTENDED!) — Buy Tickets
9/23 — Toledo • Cinemark Franklin Park 16 and XD — Buy Tix
10/22 — Yellow Springs • Little Art Theatre (JUST ADDED!) — Buy Tix
ONTARIO, CAN
9/14 & 10/3 — Toronto • Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema — Buy Tix
OREGON
9/5 - 9/24 — Ashland • Varsity Theatre (EXTENDED!) — Buy Tix
8/8 - 9/25 — Eugene • Art House (EXTENDED!) — Buy Tix
8/20 - 8/24, 9/13 - 9/21 — Portland • Cinema 21 (EXTENDED!) — Buy Tix
10/22 — Portland • Portland Eastport Plaza — Buy Tix
PENNSYLVANIA
9/28 — Harrisburg • Midtown Cinema (JUST ADDED!) — Tickets Coming Soon
10/22 — Philadelphia • Cinemark University City Penn 6 — Buy Tix
10/22 — Pittsburgh • AMC CLASSIC South Hills Village — Buy Tix
9/22 - 9/30, 10/3 -10/8 — Tunkhannock • Dietrich Theater (JUST ADDED!) — Tix Soon!
10/1 — West Homestead • AMC Waterfront 22 — Buy Tix
QUEBEC, CAN
10/22 — Montreal • Cinéma Cineplex Forum et VIP — Buy Tix
SOUTH CAROLINA
9/29 — Beaufort • USCB Center for the Arts (JUST ADDED!) — Tix Soon!
11/3 — Sumter • Beacon 12 — Help Bring This To The Screen
TENNESSEE
9/27 - 10/1 — Knoxville • Central Cinema (JUST ADDED!) — Buy Tix
10/22 — Memphis • Paradiso Cinema Grill 16 — Buy Tix
9/12 - 9/24 — Nashville • The Belcourt (EXTENDED!) — Buy Tix
10/22 — Nashville • AMC Bellevue 12 — Buy Tix
TEXAS
10/22 — Dallas • AMC NorthPark 15 — Buy Tix
10/22 — El Paso • Cinemark East Montana + XD — Buy Tix
9/22 — Fort Worth • AMC Dine-In Clearfork 8 — Buy Tickets
10/22 — Fort Worth • AMC Lake Worth 14 — Buy Tix
9/24 — Houston • River Oaks Theatre — SOLD OUT
10/22 — Houston • AMC Gulf Pointe 30 — Buy Tix
10/22 — San Antonio • AMC River Center 11 — Buy Tix
9/29 — Spring • AMC Spring 10 — SOLD OUT
UTAH
10/22 — Park City • Megaplex at Park City — Buy Tix
VERMONT
9/19 - 10/2 — St. Johnsbury • Catamount Arts — Buy Tix
VIRGINIA
9/27 & 10/11 — Ashland • Ashland Theatre (EXTENDED!) — Buy Tix
10/22 — Charlottesville • Violet Crown Charlottesville — Buy Tix
9/15 — Fairfax • Angelika Film Center & Cafe at Mosaic — SOLD OUT
10/8 & 10/15 — Harrisonburg • Court Square Theater (JUST ADDED!) — Tix Soon!
10/22 — Richmond • Movieland at Boulevard Square — Buy Tix
9/25 — Roanoke • The Grandin Theatre — Buy Tix
10/27 — Staunton • Visulite Cinemas (JUST ADDED!) — Buy Tix
WASHINGTON
10/22 — Olympia • Century Capital Mall 14 — Buy Tix
6/30, 9/4 & 9/20 — Seattle • Crest Cinema Center — Buy Tix
9/21 & 10/12 — Seattle • Grand Illusion Cinema at SIFF Film Center — Buy Tix
10/22 — Seattle • AMC Pacific Place 11 — Buy Tix
8/28 - 9/2, 9/19 - 9/25 — Spokane • Magic Lantern Theatre (EXTENDED!) — Buy Tix
11/12 — Walla Walla • Gesa Power House Theatre (JUST ADDED!) — Tix Soon!
WEST VIRGINIA
10/11 — Shepherdstown • Shepherdstown Opera House (JUST ADDED!) — Buy Tix
WISCONSIN
10/8 — Appleton • Valley Grand Cinema — Buy Tix
10/22 — Madison • Ultra Point Cinema — Buy Tix
10/22 — Milwaukee • AMC Mayfair Mall 18 — Buy Tix
10/5 — Mineral Point • Mineral Point Opera House (JUST ADDED!) — Buy Tix
