Hello, again, Last Classers!

We’re heading into another big weekend of screenings for The Last Class in theaters across the country. We’re adding more locations and dates, including a big day with dozens of theaters on October 22. In the last few days, we have added Milwaukee; Houston; NYC (Upper West Side); Missoula; Denver; and Naperville.

We’re sharing a list below of ALL of the theaters where the film is showing or will show so you can directly click on links to get tickets.

As we’ve said before, the booming box office for The Last Class is getting the attention of the film world and helping us reach more places, including eventually a streaming service like Netflix. So a huge thank you to all who have bought tickets.

As always, you can find the complete list of theaters on our website. We update it daily. So please share it with others.

The Last Class Website

This week’s Theater Spotlight:

Let’s shine a spotlight on The Big Easy—New Orleans. We’re opening this weekend for our first theatrical run in the city at The Prytania Theatres at Canal Place. This French Quarter cineplex is a sister theater to the 100+ year old single-screen Prytania Uptown, the longest continually operating theater in the South.

So thank you Prytania. And thank you New Orleanians. You might be happy to know that the soundtrack to the film is mostly jazz, so we’re thrilled to be playing in the birthplace of this one-of-a-kind American art form.

We hope to see you at the movies! Please save us some popcorn.

Best,

Heather and Elliot





ALASKA

10/1 — Anchorage • Bear Tooth Theatrepub (EXTENDED!) — Buy Tix



ARIZONA

9/27 — Phoenix • Scottsdale 101 14 — SOLD OUT

10/22 — Phoenix • AMC Arizona Center 24 — Buy Tix

10/22 — Tucson • Century Park Place 20 — Buy Tix



CALIFORNIA

7/4 - 9/1, 9/5 - 9/7, 9/12 - 9/21 — Berkeley, CA • Rialto Cinemas Elmwood — Buy Tix

10/8 — Berkeley • Zellerbach Hall at UC Berkeley — Buy Tix

*Post-screening discussion with Robert Reich and W. Kamau Bell. Tickets are $5 for UCB students and $15 for general admission.

9/24 — Folsom • Folsom 14 — SOLD OUT

9/20 & 9/21 — Long Beach • Art Theatre of Long Beach — Buy Tix

8/1 - 9/4, 9/19 — Modesto • State Theatre of Modesto (EXTENDED!) — Buy Tix

10/22 — Monterey • Cinemark Century Monterey 13 — Buy Tix

10/22 — Mountain View • Century Cinema 16 — SOLD OUT

10/10 — Ojai • Ojai Playhouse (JUST ADDED!) — Buy Tix

11/19 — Orange • AMC Orange 30 — Help Bring This To The Screen

8/8 - 9/25 — Orinda • Orinda Theatre (EXTENDED!) — Buy Tix

10/22 — Pasadena • Regency Academy Cinemas — Buy Tix

9/22 — Rancho Cucamonga • AMC Victoria Gardens 12 — Buy Tix

10/22 — San Jose • AMC Saratoga 14 — Buy Tix

10/11 & 10/12 — San Luis Obispo • Palm Theatre (JUST ADDED!) — Buy Tix

9/2 - 9/23 — San Rafael • Smith Rafael Film Center (EXTENDED!) — Buy Tix

10/9 — Santa Barbara • UCSB Arts & Lectures — Buy Tix

9/30 — Santa Cruz • Landmark’s Del Mar Theatre — Buy Tix

9/6 & 9/7, 9/20 — Tahoe City • Tahoe Art Haus & Cinema (EXTENDED!) — Buy Tix

COLORADO

8/20 - 8/26 & 9/28 - 10/2 — Boulder • Dairy Arts Center (EXTENDED!) — Tix Soon!

10/22 — Denver • Harkins Theatres Northfield 18 — Buy Tix

10/22 — Salida • A Church Salida — Buy Tix



CONNECTICUT

10/22 — New Haven • Cinemark North Haven — Buy Tix



DC

8/27, 9/5 - 9/18 — Washington • The Avalon Theatre (EXTENDED!) — Buy Tix

9/14 & 9/20 — Washington • Miracle Theatre (EXTENDED!) — Buy Tix



DELAWARE

9/20, 9/26 - 10/2 — Lewes • Cinema Art Theater (EXTENDED!) — Buy Tix



FLORIDA

10/22 — Fort Lauderdale • AMC Coral Ridge 10 — Buy Tix

10/3 - 10/12 — Gainesville • Hippodrome Theatre (JUST ADDED!) — Buy Tix



GEORGIA

9/24 — Decatur • AMC North Dekalb Mall 16 — Buy Tix

10/8 — Atlanta • AMC Phipps Plaza 14 — Buy Tix

10/17 - 10/23 — Atlanta • Plaza Theatre — Tickets Coming Soon

10/22 — Savannah • AMC Savannah 11 — Buy Tix



HAWAII

10/22 — Honolulu • Consolidated Theatres Kahala — Buy Tix



IDAHO

10/19 — Moscow • Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre (JUST ADDED!) — Tix Soon!



ILLINOIS

10/1 — Carbondale • AMC University Place 8 — Buy Tix

10/22 — Chicago • AMC River East 21 — Buy Tix

10/22 — Naperville • AMC Naperville 16 — Buy Tix

10/22 — Springfield • AMC Springfield 12 — Buy Tix



INDIANA

9/11 - 9/25 — Indianapolis, IN • Kan-Kan Cinema (EXTENDED!) — Buy Tix

10/22 — Indianapolis • AMC Indianapolis 17 — Buy Tix



IOWA

8/29 - 9/25 — Des Moines • Varsity Cinema (EXTENDED!) — Buy Tix

9/29 & 9/30 — Fairfield • Cinema Fairfield (JUST ADDED!) — Buy Tix



KANSAS

9/4 - 9/25 — Overland Park • Glenwood Arts Theater (EXTENDED!) — Buy Tix

10/10 — Wichita • AMC Northrock 14 — Help Bring This To The Screen



KENTUCKY

10/22 — Louisville • AMC Stonybrook 20 — Buy Tix



LOUISIANNA

9/19 - 9/25 — New Orleans • Prytania Theatres at Canal Place — Buy Tix



MAINE

10/6 — Boothbay Harbor • Harbor Theater (JUST ADDED!) — Tix Soon!

10/3 - 10/5 — Bucksport • The Alamo Theatre (JUST ADDED!) — Tix Soon!

11/7 - 11/10 — Dover-Foxcroft • Center Theatre (JUST ADDED!) — Tix Soon!

9/5 - 9/13 & 10/10 — Portland • Portland Museum of Art (EXTENDED!) — Buy Tix



MARYLAND

9/30 — Baltimore • Charles Theatre (JUST ADDED!) — Tix Soon!

10/22 — Baltimore • AMC White Marsh 16 — Buy Tix

10/22 — College Park • AMC Center Park 8 — Buy Tix

9/12 - 9/25 — Silver Spring • AFI Silver Theatre (EXTENDED!) — Buy Tix



MASSACHUSETTS

10/22 — Boston • AMC Boston Common 19 — Buy Tix

8/15 - 9/25 — Rockport • The Cape Ann Community Cinema Rockport (EXTENDED!) — Buy Tix

9/12 - 9/21 — Vineyard Haven • Martha's Vineyard Film Center (EXTENDED!) — Buy Tix



MICHIGAN

9/13 - 9/24 — Ann Arbor • Michigan Theater — Buy Tix

10/22 — Detroit • AMC Livonia 20 — Buy Tix



MISSOURI

10/15 — Creve Coeur • AMC Creve Coeur 12 — Help Bring This To The Screen

9/20 - 9/25 — Springfield • Moxie Cinema (JUST ADDED!) — Buy Tix

MONTANA

10/22 — Missoula • AMC Missoula 12 — Buy Tix





NEBRASKA

10/22 — Omaha • Majestic Cinema of Omaha — Buy Tix



NEVADA

10/22 — Las Vegas • AMC Rainbow 12 Promenade — Buy Tix

11/10 — Las Vegas • AMC Town Square 18 — Help Bring This To The Screen

10/22 — Reno • Reno Parklane 16 — Buy Tix



NEW JERSEY

10/4 — Madison • Film Society of Summit (JUST ADDED!) — Tickets Soon!

9/24 — Morristown • AMC Headquarters Plaza 10 — SOLD OUT

10/22 — Voorhees • AMC Voorhees 16 — Help Bring This To The Screen



NEW YORK

9/28 — Manlius • Manlius Cinema — Buy Tix

10/22 — New York City (UWS) • AMC Lincoln Square 13 — Buy Tix



NORTH CAROLINA

10/22 — Asheville • AMC River Hills 10 — Buy Tix

9/27- 10/2 — Chapel Hill • Chelsea Theater — Buy Tix

10/22 — Charlotte • AMC Carolina Pavilion — Buy Tix

10/15 — Durham • AMC Southpoint 17 — Buy Tix

9/24 & 9/27 — Fayetteville • Cameo Art House Theatre — Buy Tix

10/8 & 10/9 — Raleigh • The Rialto (JUST ADDED!) — Tickets Coming Soon



OHIO

7/18 - 8/7 & 9/12 - 9/24 — Columbus • Gateway Film Center (EXTENDED!) — Buy Tix

8/6, 8/16, 8/23 & 9/20 — Dayton • The Neon (EXTENDED!) — Buy Tickets

9/23 — Toledo • Cinemark Franklin Park 16 and XD — Buy Tix

10/22 — Yellow Springs • Little Art Theatre (JUST ADDED!) — Buy Tix



ONTARIO, CAN

9/14 & 10/3 — Toronto • Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema — Buy Tix



OREGON

9/5 - 9/24 — Ashland • Varsity Theatre (EXTENDED!) — Buy Tix

8/8 - 9/25 — Eugene • Art House (EXTENDED!) — Buy Tix

8/20 - 8/24, 9/13 - 9/21 — Portland • Cinema 21 (EXTENDED!) — Buy Tix

10/22 — Portland • Portland Eastport Plaza — Buy Tix



PENNSYLVANIA

9/28 — Harrisburg • Midtown Cinema (JUST ADDED!) — Tickets Coming Soon

10/22 — Philadelphia • Cinemark University City Penn 6 — Buy Tix

10/22 — Pittsburgh • AMC CLASSIC South Hills Village — Buy Tix

9/22 - 9/30, 10/3 -10/8 — Tunkhannock • Dietrich Theater (JUST ADDED!) — Tix Soon!

10/1 — West Homestead • AMC Waterfront 22 — Buy Tix



QUEBEC, CAN

10/22 — Montreal • Cinéma Cineplex Forum et VIP — Buy Tix



SOUTH CAROLINA

9/29 — Beaufort • USCB Center for the Arts (JUST ADDED!) — Tix Soon!

11/3 — Sumter • Beacon 12 — Help Bring This To The Screen



TENNESSEE

9/27 - 10/1 — Knoxville • Central Cinema (JUST ADDED!) — Buy Tix

10/22 — Memphis • Paradiso Cinema Grill 16 — Buy Tix

9/12 - 9/24 — Nashville • The Belcourt (EXTENDED!) — Buy Tix

10/22 — Nashville • AMC Bellevue 12 — Buy Tix



TEXAS

10/22 — Dallas • AMC NorthPark 15 — Buy Tix

10/22 — El Paso • Cinemark East Montana + XD — Buy Tix

9/22 — Fort Worth • AMC Dine-In Clearfork 8 — Buy Tickets

10/22 — Fort Worth • AMC Lake Worth 14 — Buy Tix

9/24 — Houston • River Oaks Theatre — SOLD OUT

10/22 — Houston • AMC Gulf Pointe 30 — Buy Tix

10/22 — San Antonio • AMC River Center 11 — Buy Tix

9/29 — Spring • AMC Spring 10 — SOLD OUT



UTAH

10/22 — Park City • Megaplex at Park City — Buy Tix



VERMONT

9/19 - 10/2 — St. Johnsbury • Catamount Arts — Buy Tix



VIRGINIA

9/27 & 10/11 — Ashland • Ashland Theatre (EXTENDED!) — Buy Tix

10/22 — Charlottesville • Violet Crown Charlottesville — Buy Tix

9/15 — Fairfax • Angelika Film Center & Cafe at Mosaic — SOLD OUT

10/8 & 10/15 — Harrisonburg • Court Square Theater (JUST ADDED!) — Tix Soon!

10/22 — Richmond • Movieland at Boulevard Square — Buy Tix

9/25 — Roanoke • The Grandin Theatre — Buy Tix

10/27 — Staunton • Visulite Cinemas (JUST ADDED!) — Buy Tix



WASHINGTON

10/22 — Olympia • Century Capital Mall 14 — Buy Tix

6/30, 9/4 & 9/20 — Seattle • Crest Cinema Center — Buy Tix

9/21 & 10/12 — Seattle • Grand Illusion Cinema at SIFF Film Center — Buy Tix

10/22 — Seattle • AMC Pacific Place 11 — Buy Tix

8/28 - 9/2, 9/19 - 9/25 — Spokane • Magic Lantern Theatre (EXTENDED!) — Buy Tix

11/12 — Walla Walla • Gesa Power House Theatre (JUST ADDED!) — Tix Soon!



WEST VIRGINIA

10/11 — Shepherdstown • Shepherdstown Opera House (JUST ADDED!) — Buy Tix



WISCONSIN

10/8 — Appleton • Valley Grand Cinema — Buy Tix

10/22 — Madison • Ultra Point Cinema — Buy Tix

10/22 — Milwaukee • AMC Mayfair Mall 18 — Buy Tix

10/5 — Mineral Point • Mineral Point Opera House (JUST ADDED!) — Buy Tix