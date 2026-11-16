Heather, Elliot, and Prof. Reich live-watching The Last Class film. They’ll have popcorn for The Work in Progress , too.

Hi friends,

We are blown away that over 40,000 (!) of you have signed up for our one-time-only free live watchalong of our new film, The Work in Progress, this coming Tuesday, November 17, with Prof. Robert Reich!

There’s still more room because, well, it’s a live online watchalong! Bob, Elliot, and I will be in our little studio, the film’s director, Ian Cheney, will beam in from Maine, and all of you can join us from your living rooms, basements, and wherever else you happen to be.

And so many of you have shared that you’re organizing watch parties for the watchalong. (Shout out to Kymm and Cheryl with Indivisible NW Nebraska!)

We’d love to have as many people as possible watching the film at the same time, so please spread the word!

Sign up for Tuesday’s watchalong now here, or by clicking this orange button:

Sign Up For the Watchalong Here

The film watchalong is this Tuesday, November 17 at 5:00 p.m. PT / 8:00 p.m. ET — with Prof. Reich joining us to speak before, during and after the film.

Here’s what you need to know:

The watchalong is Tuesday, November 17 at 5:00 p.m. PT / 8:00 p.m. ET.

When you sign up you will be added to a special watchalong email list.

The morning of Tuesday, November 17, you’ll receive an email with the link.

At 5:00 p.m. PT / 8:00 p.m. ET this link will go live with the three of us.

Bob, Heather, and Elliot will offer some live commentary during the film.

A short Q&A with Ian Cheney, the film’s director, will follow.

When the event ends, the link for the film will no longer be watchable.

Signing up for the watchalong is FREE. But for those who can afford it, we offer the opportunity to donate so that the film can be shared more widely.

Sign Up For the Watchalong Here

Apologies to those of you in Europe and elsewhere for whom the timing doesn’t work. We’ll make sure you have an opportunity to see the film soon.

Hope to see you on Tuesday,

Heather and Elliot