There’s always a lot going on in Washington, D.C. Sadly, these days our nation’s capital is also an epicenter of unrelenting despair—from the autocracy polluting the corridors of power, to the attacks on institutions like the Smithsonian, to the specter of armed and often masked federal agents patrolling the streets.

Yet the District has always embodied the hopes of our fragile nation: the belief that the shadows of the past and the challenges of the present might be overcome if we, the people, can summon what Lincoln famously called “the better angels of our nature.”

Last night, such a gathering of hope took place at the famed Avalon Theatre, where more than 400 people filled the sold-out auditorium for a screening of our film The Last Class about Prof. Robert Reich’s final semester of teaching. In it he candidly wrestles with the dual realities of his own aging and his students inheriting a world out of balance. It was a beautiful show of support and a celebration of community, in a truly fitting venue.

The Avalon has a remarkable history. Opened more than a century ago (with Edna May Oliver in “Laugh and Get Rich”), it is the oldest operating movie house in the D.C. region. But it, too, has faced struggles. When the theater abruptly closed in 2001 and was stripped of all seats and projection equipment, a grassroots community effort stepped in to save it. Thanks to that work, the Avalon was lovingly restored and today stands proudly on the National Register of Historic Places as a nonprofit center “dedicated to the exhibition of film.”

What a statement of resilience—and a testament to the power of art. It also shows what people can do when they come together, united by a cause, to help fix a broken world.

Audiences often tell us that seeing The Last Class reminds them of what it feels like to be in a theater full of people, sharing the experience together—a recognition of our common humanity. We wished we could have been there last night, so we asked friends and family who attended to send us some pictures.

We were especially delighted when they sent this photo of a handwritten sign in the Avalon’s ticket window. Another holdover of The Last Class!

So thank you, Washington. Thank you, Avalon. And thank you to all the theaters and theater-goers who are spreading camaraderie and goodwill in front of silver screens across the nation (and now in Canada). We plan to keep going—thanks to all of you.

We heard from some of you who attended that the feeling in the theater last night was electric—people laughing and getting emotional, a burst of applause at the end. Viewers emerged from experiencing the film into a city and country far different from Prof. Reich’s classroom, a place of bigotry and ugliness where education and critical thinking are under assault. And they said that the film gave them a needed sense of optimistic determination to stay in the fight for decency and democracy.

Thank you for being part of this community,

Elliot and Heather

