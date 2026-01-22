The Last Class with Robert Reich

The Last Class with Robert Reich

6d

I keep wondering--are there plans to show The Last Class at senior centers? Also, there are many people, in addition to seniors, who are on limited, low, or fixed incomes who cannot afford tickets or even have a means to get to a location where it is being shown or money for a pay per view. I live in rural central PA (aka part of Pennsyltucky--you can tell what that implies). I know from years of working for nonprofit social and human services organizations that there is a need to get this great film out to the folks who have limited, if any, access to different POVs.

Senior centers can be contacted along with local organizations who serve these populations.

Please consider doing this. Thank you.

Dawn Davis
6d

Congratulations on the ongoing success of The Last Class. I have seen it twice!

