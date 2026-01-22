Dear Friends,

We can’t believe it’s been seven months since The Last Class premiered, and seven months of this community coming together to advocate for the essential role of education in a democracy.

Thanks to you, The Last Class was the #5 most successful independent documentary film of 2025!

As 2026 kicks off, we have three big items to share with you:

We’re coming to Texas. Join us!

In just a few days, we’ll be heading to the Lone Star State for back-to-back screenings of The Last Class: Tuesday, January 27 at 7:00 pm — The Paramount Theatre, Austin

Wednesday, January 28 at 6:45 pm — Texas Theatre, Dallas We’ll be hosting Q&As following both screenings, and in Dallas we’ll be joined by Dr. Seemee Ali, Director of the Dallas Institute of Humanities and Culture at SMU. These will be two of our biggest screenings yet, and we’d love to pack the house. If you have friends or family in Austin or Dallas, please help us spread the word. Buy tickets for Austin Buy tickets for Dallas

Soon you’ll be able to watch The Last Class at home. Get ready!

We’re getting very close to announcing when (and how!) you’ll be able to watch The Last Class at home via “Video on Demand.” We plan to launch this at-home viewing campaign this spring. We’ll share more in the coming weeks.

We’re still working to help plan your community screenings. Let’s keep going!

A few months ago, we announced that you could buy an institutional license to host your own screening of The Last Class with your church, school, Indivisible group, book club, or broader community. The response was overwhelming (in the best way), and we’re still working through the requests. We’re a small team working with you to make these screenings happen and we appreciate your patience. If you’d like to explore hosting a screening of your own, you can fill out the form here. Recently, Goshen College in Indiana hosted a screening and, thanks to a few community organizers, the showing was free to all attendees. You can read more about it in this article published in Goshen College’s independent student newspaper. We’d like to say a huge thank you to Beck Unternahrer who worked directly with the Religion, Justice and Society Department at GC to make this screening happen.

Host a screening

We’ll be back soon with more to share about what we’re envisioning in 2026 and what we’re making. Until then, here’s a complete list of upcoming screenings (as of Jan. 21), having already hit our goal of showing The Last Class theatrically in all 50 states!

Sincerely,

Heather & Elliot

California

2/16/26 — Grass Valley • Prime Cinemas-Sutton (JUST ADDED!) — Tickets

Colorado

1/23/26 — Cortez • Sunflower Theatre (JUST ADDED!) — Tickets

1/30/26 — Telluride • Sheridan Opera House — Tickets

Kansas

2/3/26 — Salina • Salina Art Center (EXTENDED!) — Tickets

Michigan

2/5/26 — Plymouth • Penn Theatre (JUST ADDED!) — Tickets coming soon

New Hampshire

2/5/26 — Plymouth • The Flying Monkey (JUST ADDED!) — Tickets

New York

1/21, 1/23 & 1/24/26 — New Paltz • Denizen Theatre (JUST ADDED!) — Tickets

Pennsylvania

2/23/26 — State College • The State Theatre (JUST ADDED!) — Tickets

Texas

1/27/26* — Austin • The Paramount Theatre (JUST ADDED!) — Tickets

*Q&A with director Elliot Kirschner and Heather Kinlaw Lofthouse to follow

1/28/26* — Dallas • The Texas Theatre (JUST ADDED!) — Tickets

*Q&A with Elliot Kirschner, Heather Kinlaw Lofthouse, and Dr. Seemee Ali, director of the Dallas Institute of Humanities and Culture at SMU, to follow

Washington

1/24/26 — Longview • Lower Columbia College (Community Organized) — Tickets