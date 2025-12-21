Dear Friends,

We need your help, in a good way.

We’re still amazed that over 50,000 of you joined Prof. Reich and us two weeks ago for our first live online watchalong of The Last Class about Prof. Reich’s final semester of teaching. We’re already planning our next one. The Last Class is still in theaters with more being added. This spring, we will launch the film via “video on demand,” so you can watch at home.

And now to our newest mission: Let’s get the movie into high schools, community colleges, colleges, and universities. We’re calling this push The Last Class on Campus, and we’re announcing it here first. We want to share Prof. Reich’s message with the next generation as well as encourage generational dialogue.

So this is our request for you: Please help us! If you are a teacher, professor, administrator, student, or otherwise affiliated with an educational institution—or if you know someone who might want to host a screening on a campus—we want you to sign up. Click the orange button and fill out the form:

Click to Host a Screening

Organizing these screenings takes significant effort from our small team, and we’re committed to building sustainability for this national campaign. We want to be transparent that, at this stage, we are licensing the film at $750 for a single screening, and $1,500 for an institutional license which allows for unlimited screenings. These fees support our work, but we also understand they are a meaningful investment. Importantly, we are open to working with institutions that may not be able to afford the full cost. We’ve also seen individuals, businesses, and foundations step in to subsidize licenses that are then donated to schools.

When we play The Last Class on campuses, we see that young people love this film. And we want more of them to see it. Here’s the reaction of students at our sold-out show of 2,000 people at UC Berkeley’s Zellerbach Hall:

We are also excited to announce new screenings at theaters in three college towns. We will be there for post-screening discussions in Texas. The full list of theaters is here.

1/19/26 — Bend, Oregon • Tower Theatre — Buy Tickets 1/27/26 — Austin, Texas • The Paramount Theatre — Buy Tickets

Q&A with director Elliot Kirschner & Heather Kinlaw Lofthouse to follow 1/28/26 — Dallas, Texas • The Texas Theatre — Buy Tickets

Q&A with director Elliot Kirschner & Heather Kinlaw Lofthouse to follow

