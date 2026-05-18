Robert Reich’s “Antidote to Despair”
His love for teaching on film
Dear Friends,
Thank you!!!
We are just a few days into having The Last Class available for rental, and we are deeply grateful for the response.
What you are helping us build is very important. In the film, Prof. Reich says to his 1,000 students: Pessimism is fine, cynicism is not. Together, we will triumph over cynicism.
There are two ways to watch the film:
Right here on Substack with a paid rental subscription. You will be emailed a link to the film once you subscribe.
Or, if you prefer, we’re offering the same prices, rental options, and experience directly through our website: www.thelastclassfilm.com.
Thank you again for helping us push back against the despair that has come to dominate so much of our culture. And please recommend the film to friends and family who might enjoy it. Word of mouth is essential for independent films like ours.
We’re also planning some exciting online events around the film in the coming weeks, and we look forward to sharing more details soon.
With gratitude,
Heather Kinlaw Lofthouse
Producer (& Executive Director of Inequality Media Civic Action)
Elliot Kirschner
Director
Took the classes, saw the theatrical release, told all my friends and will rent again for the respect and affection I have for you. Please tell the Hillary in my monopoly class story.
It is absolutely wonderful - recommended it on social media to friends.