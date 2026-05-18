Dear Friends,

Thank you!!!

We are just a few days into having The Last Class available for rental, and we are deeply grateful for the response.

What you are helping us build is very important. In the film, Prof. Reich says to his 1,000 students: Pessimism is fine, cynicism is not. Together, we will triumph over cynicism.

There are two ways to watch the film:

Right here on Substack with a paid rental subscription. You will be emailed a link to the film once you subscribe. Watch the film on Substack

Or, if you prefer, we’re offering the same prices, rental options, and experience directly through our website: www.thelastclassfilm.com.

Watch the film on our website

Thank you again for helping us push back against the despair that has come to dominate so much of our culture. And please recommend the film to friends and family who might enjoy it. Word of mouth is essential for independent films like ours.

We’re also planning some exciting online events around the film in the coming weeks, and we look forward to sharing more details soon.

With gratitude,

Heather Kinlaw Lofthouse

Producer (& Executive Director of Inequality Media Civic Action)

Elliot Kirschner

Director