Dear Friends,

We’re writing with one last reminder about the last free live watchalong of, of course, The Last Class film about Prof. Robert Reich’s final semester of teaching.

RSVP for the Watchalong

We’re looking forward to “seeing” so many of you who have signed up! If you’ve yet to sign up, please do so now so you can join Bob and us for the final free live watchalong of the film this Wednesday, July 8 at 5:30 p.m. PT / 8:30 p.m. ET.

And please spread the word to friends and family who you think may be interested. Just forward this email or share the sign-up link here:

RSVP for the Watchalong

On Wednesday we will email you a YouTube link to use to see the film which goes live at 5:30 p.m. PT / 8:30 p.m. ET. (Reminder: This is a LIVE event, so there will be no ability to pause or rewind the film while watching, sort of like TV in the olden days.)

Make sure to sign up if you haven’t yet! And invite others!

RSVP for the Watchalong

A special thank you to all of you who are supporting our film and work with your donations.

See you there, popcorn in hand,

Heather and Elliot (and Bob!)

P.S. Sincere apologies if you received this post twice. Having some technical difficulties (maybe!?) over here. We appreciate your patience!